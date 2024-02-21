Position Music Acquires Multi-Platinum French DJ & Producer Gesaffelstein Catalog

President and CEO Tyler Bacon has announced that Position Music has acquired the publishing catalog of the multi-platinum French artist, DJ, and producer Gesaffelstein.

In the agreement, Position Music will own and administer the publishing rights of the catalog prior to his Sony Music Publishing deal, giving Position Music publishing rights to the critically-acclaimed 2013 Aleph album.

In addition to the publishing catalog acquisition, the deal also includes Gesaffelstein's writer, artist, and producer royalties of his entire catalog. This includes his 2019 Hyperion album with the multi-platinum single “Lost in the Fire” ft. The Weeknd, and additional features with HAIM and Pharrel Williams.

It also includes his collaboration with The Weeknd on popular songs “I Was Never There” and “Hurt You”, along with Gesaffelstein's production work on Kanye West's seminal and transcendent song “Black Skinhead”, as well as his cuts with A$AP Rocky, KayCyy, and others.

Gesaffelstein, born Mike Levy, is a trailblazing figure in the international electronic music scene and was recently announced as one of the top billed acts for Coachella 2024. Best known for his dark, industrial beats and mysterious stage presence, Gesaffelstein rose in popularity in 2013 and has been a mainstay on major festivals and stages around the world for the past decade.

“The Gesaffelstein catalog is an incredible acquisition. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for us when it comes to acquiring high-profile publishing and record catalogs. Gesaffelstein is an immensely-respected, aggressive electronic artist that is also highly sought after in sync. This is a perfect combination for Position Music. The team and I are proud to represent Gesaffelstein and consider it an honor that Mike would entrust his catalog to us.” says Tyler Bacon.

Gesaffelstein retains his future royalties and is currently signed to Sony Music Publishing and Columbia Records.

The deal was brokered by Jimmy Mikaoui of Mil3s Entertainment and Benji Vermeil of Jab Music. Attorneys Tim Mandelbaum and Cynthia Katz of Fox Rothschild represented Position Music. David Jacobs and Ted Harris of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks represented Levy.

Gesaffelstein is managed by Alexandra Pilz Hayot of Savoir Faire and his live representation is Live Nation in France, Switzerland, and Belgium with Wasserman representing the rest of the world.

Gessaffelstein's career accomplishments include being nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. His music was recently featured in John Wick: Chapter 4 and has been used in commercial spots for major brands such as Giorgio Armani, Toyota, BMW, Johnnie Walker, and more.

Photo Credit: Jordan Hemingway