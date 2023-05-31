Population II Share 'Beau baptême' Single

Population II's brand new single "Beau baptême" is out now via all DSPs.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Population II is back in full force with "Beau baptême," the three-piece's debut Bonsound single, as well as their first new release since the album Â la O Terre came out on Castle Face Records in 2020.

Expressing an author's psychological journey towards a task to be completed, the track is inspired by the genesis of ideas, the way they are born, and the opinions we form from them. "Si toi aussi t'as quelque chose dans tête / Calme-toi pis va l'chercher," shouts drummer/vocalist/lyricist Pierre-Luc Gratton, referring to the fact that some writings come spontaneously and easily, while others require a long and deep reflection.

With a sense of restraint and renewed maturity, "Beau baptême" follows a typical song structure (verses, chorus and bridge) without neglecting the frenetic dynamics that the Montreal-based band is known for. Showcasing a greater control of their explosive sounds, the new single from Population II bears witness to the band's true rock nature.

Population II's brand new single "Beau baptême" is out now via all DSPs. Stay tuned for more new music, coming soon.

Population II additionally has a handful of upcoming tour dates throughout the spring and fall, including shows supporting OSEES. Find more information and tickets below.

POPULATION II LIVE

 ^ Supporting OSEES
* Double Bill with Yoo Doo Right
July 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City
July 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville
July 23 - Boston, MA - O’Briens Pub
September 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^
September 17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - SOLD OUT ^
September 18 - Detroit, MI - El Club ^
September 20 - Boston, MA - Royale ^
September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw ^
October 21 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot *

Photo by Didier Pigeon-Perreault


RELATED STORIES - Music

Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single Some Nights Photo
Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album 'Static Dynamic.'

Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions Photo
Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East.

Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafias Dont You Worry Child Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'

Tiggi Hawke has released a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, in collaboration with brand-new artist Bear Bones. Tiggi Hawke joins with Bear Bones to bring a stunning, orchestral new take on the internationally-renowned single, pairing beautifully with Tiggi’s delicate vocals. The cover precedes her debut album Ascension.

Video: Njomza Introduces Her Love Again Method With New Music Video Photo
Video: Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music Video

Pop veteran NJOMZA plays Doctor in her new music video for production led, R&B earworm, 'Love Again', the lead track from recently released EP, STAGES. The creator of 'The Love Again Method', Dr. NJOMZA works with a group of volunteers to be part of her groundbreaking new treatment to return the spark in their relationship. Watch the video now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With OrchestraSka Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra
Thomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action RemakeThomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action Remake
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' AlbumOscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD