Population II Share 'Beau baptême' Single

Population II is back in full force with "Beau baptême," the three-piece's debut Bonsound single, as well as their first new release since the album Â la O Terre came out on Castle Face Records in 2020.

Expressing an author's psychological journey towards a task to be completed, the track is inspired by the genesis of ideas, the way they are born, and the opinions we form from them. "Si toi aussi t'as quelque chose dans tête / Calme-toi pis va l'chercher," shouts drummer/vocalist/lyricist Pierre-Luc Gratton, referring to the fact that some writings come spontaneously and easily, while others require a long and deep reflection.

With a sense of restraint and renewed maturity, "Beau baptême" follows a typical song structure (verses, chorus and bridge) without neglecting the frenetic dynamics that the Montreal-based band is known for. Showcasing a greater control of their explosive sounds, the new single from Population II bears witness to the band's true rock nature.

Population II's brand new single "Beau baptême" is out now via all DSPs. Stay tuned for more new music, coming soon.

Population II additionally has a handful of upcoming tour dates throughout the spring and fall, including shows supporting OSEES. Find more information and tickets below.

POPULATION II LIVE

^ Supporting OSEES

* Double Bill with Yoo Doo Right

July 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Silk City

July 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville

July 23 - Boston, MA - O’Briens Pub

September 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

September 17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - SOLD OUT ^

September 18 - Detroit, MI - El Club ^

September 20 - Boston, MA - Royale ^

September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw ^

October 21 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Le Zaricot *