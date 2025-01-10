Pop Powerhouse Molly Grace Releases Anthemic New Single 'F.E.M.M.E.' 　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville-based burgeoning pop sensation Molly Grace shares her dazzling, anthemic new single “F.E.M.M.E.,” produced by Cody Fitzgerald (Lawrence, Pom Pom Squad), and announces her signing to Nettwerk Music Group.

Acronymizing Fabulous, Enticing, Magnetic, Magical, Everything, “F.E.M.M.E.” is an ode to self-love and unapologetically embracing your authentic self. In her own words, “‘F.E.M.M.E.’ marks a shimmering, anthemic return to releasing music after a year of writing, touring, and developing my artist project. In the past couple of years, I've realized that my femininity and queerness are a dazzling pair and that gay doesn't have to look, talk, or act any certain kind of way. I hope this song makes all the femmes of the world feel sexy, confident, and comfortable in their skin, and I hope everyone else has the time of their lives dancing along!”

Next month, Molly Grace will embark on the East Coast leg of her “But I’m A Pop Star!” Tour, making stops in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Portsmouth, Burlington Amherst, and Red Bank. Molly will be partnering with LIFEBEAT on the “But I’m A Pop Star!” tour, a program of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation to fight for social justice and human rights for those affected by HIV and AIDS. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Molly Grace burst into the spotlight in late 2023 adorned in sparkles, winning the hearts of fans through her witty crowdwork, irresistible stage presence, and reigning vocals–and she hasn’t slowed down since. Drawing inspiration from icons like Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf, Molly fuses pop, funk, and disco into an enticing blend of fresh yet timeless sounds.

In 2024, she hit the road on her first headline run, the “Lovesick Tour,” captivating audiences across the Midwest, Northeast, and West Coast. She’s played iconic Nashville stages like Basement East and Exit/In, performed to over 2,000 fans at GEODIS Stadium for Nashville Soccer Club, and made an unforgettable Bonnaroo debut in 2024, which was named “Best Festival Set” by The Nashville SCENE.

Photo Credit: Bella Sgarlata

