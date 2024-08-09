Pop Music Triple Threat YDE Releases New Single 'Defense of Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kicking off another luminous creative era, pop music’s triple threat (singer/songwriter, producer, actress) YDE (pronounced EE-dee) serves up a brand new single entitled “Defense of Love.” The track was co-written by Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez) and Mattman & Robin (Charli XCX, Imagine Dragons, RAYE) and produced by YDE. It heralds her upcoming 8 EP arriving later this summer.

“‘Defense Of Love’ is about letting go and returning to the purity of love. I know the lengths I'm willing to go to defend love. But as I've learned, it’s easy to lose touch with what love truly is. We get clouded by ideas about love, that we forget the true essence of love itself. Co-writing this song with Justin Tranter, Mattman and Robin reminded me that love transcends an ideal, a relationship, a song, a heartbreak. Love is interwoven in our DNA. Love keeps us alive. This song is about choosing love. Whatever that means for you,” says YDE.

Ethereal synths and softly strummed acoustic guitar murmur beneath her dynamic vocals on the track. Mirroring the mixed emotions of a breakup, she flexes her range, stretching from otherworldly verses to heavenly heights on the hook. She comes to a relatable realization on the chantable chorus, “I did it in defense of love.”

It follows the fan favorite “Free Fall.” Right out of the gate, UPROXX touted it among “All The Best New Pop Music From This Week,” going on to applaud how “YDE’s breathy vocals convey her desperate feelings toward someone who doesn’t deserve it.”

YDE’s SEND HELP EP originally arrived in 2022 and has earned widespread critical acclaim. NYLON applauded “the project’s inquisitive and emotional world,” and Flaunt proclaimed, “With soft and subtle transitions between each track, the artist carefully weaves together a story of love, life, and identity.” Billboard hailed the single “People Can Change” as “touching.”

The rising artist first made waves with October 2020’s “Stopped Buying Diamonds,” co-written with mentor and Facet Records founder Justin Tranter, a tongue-in-cheek recognition that Gen Z is disastrous in the eyes of older generations.

ABOUT YDE:

With razor-sharp lyrics about personal transformation, and her relationship with the future, YDE (EE-dee) writes catchy, alt-skewering pop songs about what it means to be human. Simultaneously humble and herculean the Australian-born, Filipino singer/songwriter dives even deeper into the human condition on her recent singles, “Old Her” and “People Can Change” as well as her debut EP SEND HELP via Facet Records/Warner Records. “Ultimately, I really hope that people who need to hear my music, hear it,” YDE says. Born in Australia, Breanna, her real name, moved to the US with her parents as a toddler. YDE went on to land starring roles on Nickelodeon series, The Haunted Hathaways at the age of nine, and School of Rock, before landing on the Netflix Series, Malibu Rescue. Recently, the multi-faceted artist starred in the live production of WILD: A Musical Becoming alongside Idina Menzel and released her 2024 single “Free Fall.”

Photo credit: Brian Ziff

