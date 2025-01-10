Pop Music Trio Triple Charm Drops New EP 'Undercover in Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising American pop sensation Triple Charm have unveiled their eagerly awaited EP, Undercover in Love. The four-track collection showcases the trio's dynamic range, featuring the love song "224," along with "Me Extrañas," "Time After Time," and the captivating title track "Undercover in Love."

Lead single "224" opens the EP with a poignant exploration of timeless love, with its numerical title holding special meaning: "2" represents "today," another "2" stands for "tomorrow," and "4" symbolizes "forever" – creating a powerful message about love's eternal nature. The track, first released in November, was unveiled with a music video that opens with a vintage cassette player labeled "Undercover in Love," cleverly foreshadowing the EP's theme and title while building anticipation for this fuller body of work. The second brand-new track, "Me Extrañas," which means "Do You Miss Me?" in English, showcases Triple Charm's versatility through its seamless blend of Spanish and English lyrics. The song infuses the collection with vibrant Latin flair, its infectious rhythms and passionate vocals creating an irresistible dance-floor anthem that lingers long after the last note fades.

"Time After Time," another standout addition to the EP, channels positive energy into pure musical euphoria. With its infectious chorus featuring the simple yet unforgettable lyrics “Ooo na na na,” the track delivers an uplifting anthem that perfectly embodies Triple Charm's signature ability to spread joy through music, leaving listeners humming its irresistible melody long after it ends. In contrast, the title track, "Undercover in Love," takes a slower, more laid-back approach, providing the perfect platform to showcase Triple Charm's exceptional vocal abilities.

With an impressive 8+ billion YouTube views and a rapidly expanding global fanbase, Triple Charm has captured hearts worldwide through their infectious melodies, inspiring lyrics, and viral dance challenges. Boasting over 25+ million followers across social platforms, the trio is now taking their energetic performances on the road with their first-ever global concert series, 'TRIPLE CHARM LIVE - WORLD TOUR 2025.' Beginning April 2, 2025, in London, the 14-city tour will sweep through major cultural hubs including Paris, Berlin, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, promising fans an unforgettable spectacle of chart-topping hits, masterful choreography, and exclusive surprises that showcase their renowned musical talent and stage presence. Tickets for the world tour are available at triplecharm.com.

Photo Credit: Secret Key Entertainment, LLC

