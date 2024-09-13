Pop-Country Sensation Dasha Releases 'What Happens Now? Deluxe'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the hottest breakout stars of 2024, RIAA Platinum certified pop-country sensation, Dasha, reups, recharges, and reignites her acclaimed album What Happens Now? with a brand new Deluxe Edition out now via Warner Records.

“I’ve never really felt at home in any other space until the Country genre. Releasing the deluxe version of What Happens Now? Feels like the end of an era,” says Dasha. “I’m really proud of this project and the chapter we created together and it has set me up for even better and brighter things in the future. The world of Country generously opened their arms so big for me and my debut. Artists like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban have really encouraged me to go bigger and bolder while doing what I love as a human and an artist. For that, I’ll be forever thankful.”

She notably expanded the record with five brand new tracks. Dasha’s latest single “Bye Bye Bye” serves up one of her catchiest choruses yet. Revolving around acoustic guitar and a thumping stomp, she wrestles with the ups and downs of a toxic relationship. Once the upbeat chorus kicks in, she gains the courage to move on, “So, I said bye, bye, bye. I might die if I try and love you any harder.” Watch Dasha literally drag her ex in the “Bye Bye Bye” music video HERE.

On “Leaving Don’t Mean Goodbye,” delicately plucked banjo accents Dasha’s smoky delivery. Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter’s storytelling takes center stage on “Way Too Drunk,” where she attempts to piece together a hazy night with a smile. Then, there’s “Ain’t No Friend of Mine” which plunges listeners headfirst into drama as it unfolds, “Honey you can have that man, it’s fine, but you ain’t no friend of mine.”

In other big news, the pop-country sensation’s mega-smash “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” just picked up a platinum certification from the RIAA in the United States and seven countries around the globe. All while Dasha continues her wildly successful Dashville, U.S.A tour. Later this fall, she is set to make stops in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and more. Tomorrow, she is set to take the stage at the Canadian Country Music Awards and on September 18 the singer-songwriter will be making her return to Grand Ole Opry®. Full routing below.

Meanwhile, “Didn’t I” has continued to pick up steam, reeling in north of 5.3 million Spotify streams and 1.3 million YouTube views on the music video. HOLLER Country hailed the track as “simply infectious,” going on to profess, “She only compounds her staying power, proving in less than three minutes that she's a star who will only continue to rise from one release to the next.” Dasha initially debuted the song live on stage to a crowd of over 70,000 people at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN during CMA Fest.

Earlier this year, Dasha notably made her debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry® in Nashville, TN. The milestone performance marked a significant moment in Dasha’s burgeoning career as she joined the ranks of artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Lady A, Blake Shelton and many more who have graced the stage of Grand Ole Opry®. The singer-songwriter also performed at the 2024 CMT Awards, graced the carpet of the 2024 ACM Awards, and performed at Stagecoach, Hangout Music Festival, Lollapalooza, and more! She is slated to return to the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival alongside names like Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Lana Del Rey and more.

Beyond tallying over 10 billion views on TikTok, Dasha has quietly cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with. “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and staked out a spot in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 at #19. Meanwhile, she scaled the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart to #2 with her album What Happens Now? peaking at #117 on the Billboard 200.

What Happens Now? Deluxe Tracklist:

What Happens Now 42 Drown Me Austin King of California Talk to the Town Even Cowboys Cry Share This City Bye Bye Bye Way Too Drunk Didn’t I? Ain’t No Friend of Mine Leaving Don’t Mean Goodbye

Dasha Routing:

September 18 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry®

October 8 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom*

October 9 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club^

October 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater*

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

October 18 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock*

October 19 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre^

November 5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

November 8 Cincinnati, OH Top Cat’s*

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

November 11 Toronto, ON Opera House*

November 13 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

November 14 Nashville, TN Exit In*

November 15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Hell

*Sold Out

^Venue Upgrade

About Dasha:

Introspective and alluring are just a few of the prolific ways artist and songwriter Dasha has been described. Armed with a passion for telling her true story, Dasha has just released her debut country album, What Happens Now? The focus track, “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” is being called “one of the signature songs of the year” by the New York Times while garnering over 10 billion views on TikTok with fans engaging in the accompanying line dance.

Dasha's music is characterized by its authenticity, raw emotion, and relatability, mirroring her genuine self-expression. Harkening back to her upbringing in San Luis Obispo, California, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter recalls being immersed in the world of country, folk, and Americana music from an early age. This credibility in her music has led Dasha to a place where her artistry truly thrives, creating a new era that marks a significant turning point in her career. With “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” rocketing up the charts alongside the release of What Happens Now? Deluxe, 2024 is set to be Dasha's biggest year yet!

