Pop Artist Lorelei Marcell Drops Nostalgic Single 'Need Me'

Known for her timeless vocal stylings, indie pop artist Lorelei Marcell is kicking off a string of new releases with the first single off of her upcoming EP. Entitled "Need Me", the new song confronts feelings that rose to the surface when she finally grasped the toxicity of a past breakup. With toxicity bordering a fine line with love, Lorelei reflects on what about the breakup, kept her hooked and the reasons why she eventually had to fully leave. It was never a question of whether or not she wanted this person around; in fact, the only thing she loved more than his presence was knowing that he wanted her there too. The feeling of being needed felt good - almost like she was helping to fill the parts of him that were empty.

"I was the most vulnerable yet accommodating version of myself, something I'll never regret. It's a valuable lesson I learned about myself in the most heart wrenching moments." - Lorelei Marcell

Paired with explosive production, the song explores the ways in which she kept falling for him over and over again. From spending everyday together, making empty promises, hanging with their families to sneaking around, hooking up and fighting with one another, she continued to convince herself that it was a privilege to be in his life, even though he was seemingly okay with losing her. In hindsight, even if he did need her, she knows that it would have never been enough. The bittersweet nostalgia is what fuels her music today with "Need Me" being the first of many upcoming releases that explore the complexities of her recent breakup.

"And I want it to be true, when you say believe me I do / 'Cause when we're close it's easy, guess I still need you to need me" ~ Need Me

Born outside of Philadelphia, Lorelei was brought up in a suburb of Boston and now resides in Los Angeles, CA. The young pop artist has not only gathered over a million cumulative streams independently, but has also drawn the likes of GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter JHart [Justin Bieber, Keith Urban, Usher] to her corner. During 2019, she made her debut with "Losing Myself," amassing 131k Spotify streams and 109K YouTube views. On its heels, the breezy "Summertime High" eclipsed 312K YouTube views. Co-written with Valerie Broussard [Kygo, Galantis], Stefan Lit [One Direction, Andy Grammar], and Shannon McArthur [Dashboard Confessional], "Dreamin About You" maintained her momentum with nearly 300K total on-demand streams. Linking up with JHart, she wrote and recorded the bulk of the EP. Lorelei's music will continue to defy both era and categorization. Mixing R&B influence with a mainstream indie pop sound, her talents consistently sit front and center and her new single "Need Me" certainly does not disappoint.

Listen to "Need Me" on Spotify here.