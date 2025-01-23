Polish Slowcore Band Bagdad Set Debut EP, Share First Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hailing from Wrocław, Poland, Bagdad have announced their debut EP, They Don’t Know, set for release on March 27, 2025 via Houston’s tastemaking Rite Field Records.

To celebrate the announcement, they’re sharing their first-ever single, “Valley of Dry Bones.” This gritty, hypnotic track encapsulates the angsty sound of 90s grunge, giving listeners a brooding atmospheric experience. A trio consisting of guitarist and vocalist Franciszek Drobiński, bassist Wojciech Stach and drummer Jakub Gadamski, Bagdad bring their unique, Eastern European sensibilities to songs bursting with melancholy and emotional resistance.

“I wrote this song in 2021, I was just sitting at home playing guitar and this theme popped into my head, which later became the main riff,” frontman Franciszek Drobiński explains. “Later, when I was writing the lyrics to it, a picture I saw once in some book as a child came to mind. It was a scene from the Bible, depicting Ezekiel’s vision of The Valley of Dry Bones. The song was a bit about something else, but the image stuck in my mind so much that it became the title.“

Recorded in the summer of 2024, They Don’t Know brings a nostalgic fusion of grunge’s explosive guitars and slowcore’s poignant depth. Bagdad’s distinctive edge crafts a sound that is so distinctive and undeniably their own.

ABOUT BAGDAD:

Bagdad is an alt-rock group from Wrocław, Poland, formed in the fall of 2023. What began as a collaboration between school friends Franciszek Drobiński (guitar, vocals) and Wojciech Stach (bass) quickly evolved into a dynamic partnership when drummer Jakub Gadamski joined the fold. The group’s sound blends the raw energy of early 90s grunge with the introspective weight of slowcore, all filtered through the unique lens of Eastern European melancholia. In the summer of 2024, Bagdad began work on their debut EP, They Don’t Know, a collection that captures their blend of atmospheric tension and explosive catharsis. With an ear for mood and a taste for familiar melodies, the band crafts songs that balance quiet, introspective moments with explosive bursts of sonic guitar intensity

Photo credit: Łukasz Gołąbek

