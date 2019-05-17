Pointed Man Band Present 'Amongst The Tall Trees: Eclectic Music For The Grown And Still Growing'

This spring brings the highly anticipated release of Amongst the Tall Trees, the 3rd studio album from the Pacific Northwest's genre bending Pointed Man Band. Creating music for "the grown and still growing", Dan Elliott, Pointed Man Band's award-winning multi-instrumentalist mastermind, crafted the album's twelve spectacular tracks to reflect the evolving landscape of seeking happiness and wonder while immersed in a complicated world.

Amongst the Tall Trees features a wide range of musical styles united by solid grooves and imaginative orchestrations of horns, strings, synths and harp, with guest appearances including Jack Forman (Recess Monkey), Johnny Clay (Ants Ants Ants) and many more prominent Northwest musicians. The album's ear-embracing melodies and hum-able themes are supported by lyrics that capture life's joyful surprises.

The overarching theme of the album highlights the human relationship with nature, our impact on it, and how it shapes who we are from childhood well into adulthood. We watch our children grow, as forests burn and water replenishes, while we are fleeting participants in all of it. Holding nothing back, Elliott allows these natural influences, to seep into his craft resulting in a collection that is organic, energetic and distinctively unique.

The artwork for Amongst The Tall Trees, as on Flight of the Blue Whale and Between The Waves and the Cardoons, is by Brooke Weeber, a Portland-based illustrator who brings whimsical, nature-based scenes to life. Weeber's artwork, featuring her iconic subtle color palate and playful aesthetic, is a perfect compliment to Elliott's music.

More information about Pointed Man Band and upcoming events can be found at pointedmanband.com

Pointed Man Band is Dan Elliott, a multi-instrumentalist, dreamer and performer. Having started as a homegrown, nap-time inspired recording project, the music of Pointed Man Band has since became a part of a larger and ever expanding genre. His albums are fueled by an ambition to create music that both parents and children alike can enjoy with their family and friends, all inclusive. Their two prior albums have both been the recipients of the prestigious Parents' Choice Award and their songs have been in heavy rotation on SiriusXm's KIDS PLACE LIVE and may other family music radio programs. The group has had the honor of performing at Austin City Limits Festival, Pickathon, Town Hall in Seattle, The Old Church and more.





