Placebo Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
The tour marks the groundbreaking band’s first performances in North America in nine years.
Placebo, whose recently released eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go (Rise Records) was dubbed "a renaissance rock record" by NME and Classic Rock Magazine described as "sheer orchestral euphoria," have rescheduled their North American tour, with an expanded itinerary that kicks off on April 17 in Mexico City.
The newly announced dates
April 17 Mexico City, MX Palacio de Los Deportes *
April 20 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
April 21 Chicago, IL TBD
April 23 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 24 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
April 26 Montreal, QC MTelus
April 27 Toronto, ON History
April 29 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
April 30 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 2 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 7 Austin, TX Stubb's
May 8 Dallas, TX House of Blues
May 10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
May 11 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre ^
May 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
May 16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 17 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
May 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
May 20 Denver, CO The Fillmore
Tickets for the 19-date trek are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Deap Vally open on all dates except the Mexico City performance. Cold Cave will also perform at the Los Angeles date. The originally announced Vancouver performance was unable to be rescheduled, tickets are available for refund at the point of purchase. The Austin venue has been upgraded from Emo's to Stubbs, all tickets remain valid.
Placebo formed in 1994, with the London-based pair of Brian Molko (vocals/guitar) and Stefan Olsdal (bass/guitar), releasing their eponymous debut just two years later. In the intervening years, Placebo have released eight studio albums that have sold over 13 million copies, filled stadiums from Moscow to Sydney, won numerous awards including a 1999 Brit Award, and pushed the boundaries of gender and sexuality.
