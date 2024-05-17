Dina Ayada Shares New Single 'Hummer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dina Ayada returns with her new single ‘Hummer’ out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna. Produced by Chuki Beats, the track speaks to the lengths confidence and faith can take you when staying true to your heart over a beat that packages it all to perfection.

The music video was shot and directed in Los Angeles by Josh Flores. After teasing the record ahead of release on socials, comments were filled with fans excited about the release, with many of them pointing to her versatility and creativity with each record she presents.



Dina says; “'Hummer' is an uplifting & liberating song about self-reliance, resilience and personal empowerment. I want people to feel like they have the strength inside to overcome any challenge. We can all define our own path in life. Stay true to yourself, believe in your abilities and pursue your goals with confidence. Trust your own guidance, in the end it's all going to work out.”



Following several international festival announcements in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium and support on Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour in the US, Dina has an upcoming Rolling Loud EU appearance, with further dates to be announced soon.

About Dina Ayada:

Hailing from Belgium with fluency in 5 languages, 19-year-old Moroccan artist Dina Ayada creates music inspired by a deep appreciation for American hip-hop but informed by a global vision, earning co-signs from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Chase B, French Montana, Saweetie, Jeleel!, SkiMask the Slump God, Giselle from Aespa and more.



The former law student has been enthralled with music for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she began singing along to her father’s selection of Arabic songs in the car, and trips to the toy store with her grandparents always seemed to end with another addition to her ever-growing collection of toy instruments. At 16, Dina recorded her first song with her brother, who’d recently picked up producing as a hobby. Though they started recording “just for fun,” their song soon made its way onto Belgian radio. After meeting her executive producer Chuki Beats and right-hand man Dro at a radio station, Dina decided to take her music to the next level, working day and night to develop her own personal sound.



At the end of 2022, Dina began experimenting with TikTok and almost immediately went viral with a snippet of an impromptu studio freestyle, which quickly evolved into her independently released breakout single ‘Miles Away’(1.9M streams). This success encouraged her to drop out of law school, head out to Los Angeles and commit to music full-time. Dina soon followed the release with ‘Popular’ (1.7M streams) in March 2023 and “Games” (2.1M streams) in April 2023, effortlessly proving that she’s far more than a viral moment. After landing a record deal, Dina is now gearing up for her first EP, through which she sets out to properly introduce herself and continue displaying what she’s all about: spreading positivity, inspiring confidence in others, and making music that you can have fun to.

