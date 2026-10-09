Pitbull Announces 14th Studio Album PITCOIN With KISS, Bon Jovi
The album features an extensive roster of global artists spanning generations and genres across its 24 tracks.
Global icon Pitbull officially announced the release of PITCOIN, his highly anticipated 14th studio album, arriving October 9 via Mr. 305 Records.
True to the spirit of Mr. Worldwide, PITCOIN brings together an extraordinary roster of artists spanning generations, genres and cultures, including KISS, Bon Jovi, Enrique Iglesias, Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Gente de Zona, Jowell & Randy, Anthony Ramos, Zion, Lenier and more. The 24-track album showcases Pitbull's signature ability to unite seemingly unexpected musical worlds while continuing to push the boundaries of global pop.
The album opens with 'Reach for the Stars' featuring KISS, while Bon Jovi joins Pitbull on 'Now or Never.' Longtime collaborator Lil Jon appears on three tracks, including 'Damn I Love Miami,' 'Satalanaaa' and the remix of 'No Te Hagas.' Enrique Iglesias appears on 'Me Paraste el Corazón' and 'Tamo Bien,' while Jason Derulo joins Pitbull on the previously released 'Privacy.'
PITCOIN arrives at a historic moment in Pitbull's career as he continues his record-setting, sold-out I'm Back Tour, which has taken Mr. Worldwide across the United States, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom. The tour reached a major milestone in London, where Pitbull delivered a record-setting performance at Hyde Park and earned a Guinness World Records achievement, further underscoring his extraordinary global reach and impact. Following its sold-out first leg, the I'm Back Tour will return to Europe this fall for its second leg. Pitbull will also join the Billboard Latin Music Conference for a highly anticipated Superstar Q&A, discussing his career, global influence, music, business and what's next for Mr. Worldwide. With the tour continuing around the globe, PITCOIN marks the beginning of another major chapter in Pitbull's career.
The album title itself reflects Pitbull's ability to turn a cultural conversation into a global movement. With PITCOIN, Mr. Worldwide once again expands his universe beyond music, connecting entertainment, technology, business and culture while celebrating the collaborative spirit that has defined his career for more than two decades.
Tracklist
Reach for the Stars feat. KISS
Damn I Love Miami feat. Lil Jon
Privacy feat. Jason Derulo
Me Paraste el Corazón feat. Enrique Iglesias
Satalanaaa feat. Lil Jon
Melao feat. Zion
Tremenda Salsita feat. Lenier
Tamo Bien feat. Enrique Iglesias & IAmChino
123 Back It Up feat. Akon
Pa' Los Envidiosos feat. Lenier
Work
Gringa Repartera feat. Gente de Zona & IAmChino
Yeehaw feat. Filmore
No Es Mi Problema feat. Jowell & Randy
Por Tenerte feat. Lenier & Anthony Ramos
Drink Alone feat. Filmore
In The Bahamas
Qué Calor (Remix) feat. Akon & Ochok
Soy Así 2 feat. Wiz Khalifa, IAmChino & Victor Cardenas
No Te Hagas (Remix) feat. Lil Jon & Sensato
Mia Anthem feat. DJ Laz
Que Se Encuere
Now or Never feat. Bon Jovi
2 The Moon feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & DJ Buddha
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