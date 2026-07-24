Jason Derulo and Pitbull Release New Collaboration 'Privacy'

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Jason Derulo and Pitbull have released a new collaborative single titled PRIVACY, marking the latest musical pairing between the two artists.

The single, released July 24, 2026, was produced by the Grammy Award-winning team STYREOTYPES. The release marks the latest collaboration between the longtime hitmakers, who previously joined forces on 'Fire,' 'Drive You Crazy,' and 'My Life.'

Pitbull brings his signature Latin flair, while Derulo layers in the hook heavy melodies and rhythm he's known for. Together, they've cooked up this high energy, dance anthem.

The song came together across continents: Pitbull recorded his vocals in Australia while on tour, while Derulo collaborated on the track from his Last Dance World Tour.

ABOUT JASON DERULO

With more than 300 million followers across media platforms, Derulo is a true multi-platform powerhouse and ranks among the top pop and urban artists of this or any era. While he may be recognizable worldwide as a multiplatinum singer and songwriter, Jason's story starts unassumingly. The self-described, 'Kid from a Haitian family in Miami,' has quietly and consistently grinded to emerge as one of his generation's most prolific artists. With over 250 million singles sold and tens of billions of streams, his catalog includes platinum and multiplatinum generational anthems like 'Talk Dirty [feat. 2 Chainz],' 'Wiggle,' 'Swalla,' and 'Savage Love,' which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in 16 countries. Whether collaborating with BTS, Nicki Minaj, Luke Bryan, or Michael Bublé, Derulo continues to blend genre, culture, and global sound with ease. His viral hit 'Snake' with Nora Fatehi has racked up over 124 million views. His latest single 'Sexy for Me' is gaining major global traction, going viral across platforms and breaking into the Top 30, further cementing his status as a hitmaker in the streaming era. Jason Derulo is also one of the most-followed male on TikTok and a top 10 largest music artist account overall, proving he's as influential online as he is on the charts. Derulo has been recognized by Net Influencer as one of the fastest growing U.S. Instagram accounts multiple times in 2026, making him one of the only artists to appear on the list repeatedly throughout the year.

ABOUT PITBULL

Armando Christian Pérez, globally known as Pitbull, invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY Award-winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams and video views, along with hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, his career stands as one of the most impressive in music history. Beyond music, Pitbull has built a diverse and expanding business portfolio. He founded the Mr. 305 record label and Voli 305 Vodka, and launched Globalization, a SiriusXM channel featuring global rhythmic hits. Pitbull is also a passionate advocate for education. He co-founded SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts Management), a tuition-free public charter school network recognized globally as a leading education organization, currently serving over 10,000 students across 14 schools in the U.S. In 2024, Pitbull teamed up with Bon Jovi on the high-impact track 'Now or Never,' which debuted on the Billboard charts, blending global dance energy with classic rock and reinforcing his cross-generational appeal. That momentum carried into 2025, translating into sold-out arenas across Europe and Australia, where fans showed up in full Pitbull-inspired looks and major media outlets spotlighted the phenomenon. Fresh off a history-making run that included earning a Guinness World Records title at London's BST Hyde Park for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, performing before nearly 70,000 fans, and selling out his I'm Back Tour across North America and Europe, Pitbull continues to solidify his status as one of the world's biggest live entertainers.

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