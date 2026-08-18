Cameron Lavi-Jones to Launch Youth Voter Outreach Tour With BLACK & LOUD FEST

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

When Billy Corgan asked Tom Morello, 'In a world on fire, where is the moral courage in the music industry?' on his podcast, Cameron Lavi-Jones raised his hand high. In a world where few younger artists are focused on social justice, Lavi-Jones and his band King Youngblood have been at it for years via their Make Your Voice Heard Loud & Vote initiative.

After launching the 2026 voter registration drive at the Black & Loud Fest events (8.29 & 30 in Seattle and Portland) Lavi-Jones hits the road all of October 2026 in partnership with the national organization Indivisible and other groups. Focused on pop up acoustic shows on college campuses, he will be hitting 25 states in 35 days. Says Lavi-Jones, 'America's youth have often become complacent about the very issues that deeply affect their long-term future. This is not about left or right, this is about rich or poor, this is about whether oligarchy rules us or do we use or voice and embrace social justice for all.'

Lavi-Jones is the co-founder of the Alternative Black Musical Artist festival Black & Loud, of which the Seattle event will take place on Saturday August 29, at Neumos, while the Portland event comes one day later, Sunday August 30 at The Den. Headliners such as viral sensation singer songwriter Iniko and Lavi-Jones' uncle the Uptown Ruler himself, Cyril Neville know all too well what it means to fight for opportunities to be heard as a Black Alternative Music artist.

Joining King Youngblood, Iniko, and Cyril Neville will be the afro-Panamanian Making Movies, Omari Neville, East Coast singer songwriter, Peter Collins, Toxic Tears, and Reji Marc & the Black Smoke Project featuring Lavi-Jones' own father former Black Panther Maurice Jones Jr. The fan-favorite live band Hip Hop Cypher finds i//u serving as the core band to support an army of consciousness Black rappers and poets.

All of this is part and parcel of Lavi-Jones' vision to positively impact his community and his country. So, the next time someone asks, 'In a world on fire, where is the moral courage in the music industry?' the answer must include Cameron Lavi-Jones and King Youngblood.

ABOUT BLACK & LOUD

Categorically, through the entire history of music and American culture, Black folks have not received proper love or credit, and if they do it is not until decades after their passing. From Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Seattle's Tina Bell to the contemporary pioneers Fishbone, Black-fronted bands have historically lacked the proper recognition for the impact they've made on music history.

Photo Credit: Murphy Gilson



Photo Credit: Murphy Gilson

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...