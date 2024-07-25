Pioneering Japanese Vocaloid Producer Kikuo Embarking on World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Globally acclaimed Japanese artist Kikuo is set to captivate audiences around the world with his highly anticipated world tour, “Kikuoland: Go-Round 2024-2025.” Kicking off next month, this extensive tour will see Kikuo performing in 35 cities across 15 countries, delivering his unique musical brilliance and electrifying performances to fans everywhere.



Kikuo will be making stops across North America beginning August 20, marking his second solo tour in the US and Mexico and his debut in many other parts of the world. Tickets for all shows are available here.

Kikuo is a pioneering Japanese electronic artist and globally popular Vocaloid music producer. Known for his boundary-breaking approach, Kikuo has been captivating audiences with his innovative use of Vocaloid technology and experimental music since he began sharing his original works online in 2003. Embracing the singing-synthesizer software Vocaloid and its avatar Hatsune Miku in 2010, Kikuo quickly stood out for his genre-blurring sound, unique melody layering, and the juxtaposition of bright music with often cryptic lyrics. He also pushed the artistic capabilities of Vocaloid to the edge, revealing new ways that synthesized voices could be deployed in 21st century music.



Kikuo stands as one of the most popular and influential Vocaloid music producers today. In Japan, he has helped shape a new generation of artists, both in online spaces and younger creators stepping up into the J-pop mainstream. Internationally, he’s one of the most listened-to names in this style, with his song “Aise Aise Aise” being the first Vocaloid track to ever surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. Kikuo's international acclaim continues to grow, making him a standout figure in the global music scene.

North American Tour Dates:

Aug 20 Monterrey, MX @ Foro Tims (sold out)

Aug 21 Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

Aug 24 New York, NY @ Times Square Palladium

Aug 25 Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre

Aug 27 Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre

Aug 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Aug 30 Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theatre

Sept 1 Houston, TX @ The Dugout

Sept 3 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

Sept 5 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Sept 7 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

Sept 8 San Francisco, CA @ Regency

Sept 10 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

Sept 11 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sept 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden

Sept 14 Chicago, IL @ Park West (sold out)

Sept 15 Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

International Tour Dates:

China

Aug 1 Guangzhou @ Guangzhou Voice Republic Live House

Aug 2 Shanghai @ Bandai Namco Shanghai Culture Center

Aug 4 Beijing @ Beijing East LIVE

South America

Aug 14 Lima @ C.C. Festiva (sold out)

Aug 16 Santiago @ Teatro Teletón

Aug 17 Buenos Aires @ Groove

Aug 18 São Paulo @ Carioca Club

Australia

Oct 24 Melbourne @ Max Watts (sold out)

Oct 26 Sydney @ Oxford Art Factory (sold out)

Oct 27 Sydney @ Factory Theatre

Europe

Jan 30 Glasgow @ SWG3

Feb 1 Manchester @ Manchester Academy 2

Feb 2 London @ HERE at Outernet

Feb 5 Berlin @ Festaal Kreuzberg

Feb 6 Cologne @ Live Music Hall

Feb 8 Brussels @ La Madeleine

Feb 9 Amsterdam @ Melkweg (sold out)

Feb 11 Paris @ YOYO - Palais de Tokyo (sold out)

Feb 12 London @ HERE at Outernet (sold out)

Feb 14 Dublin @ Opium (sold out)

Feb 15 Dublin @ The Button Factory

Photo Credit: si_ku.k

