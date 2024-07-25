Pioneering Japanese Vocaloid Producer Kikuo Embarking on World Tour

Kikuo will be making stops across North America beginning August 20, marking his second solo tour in the US and Mexico and his debut in many other parts of the world.
Globally acclaimed Japanese artist Kikuo is set to captivate audiences around the world with his highly anticipated world tour, “Kikuoland: Go-Round 2024-2025.” Kicking off next month, this extensive tour will see Kikuo performing in 35 cities across 15 countries, delivering his unique musical brilliance and electrifying performances to fans everywhere.
Kikuo will be making stops across North America beginning August 20, marking his second solo tour in the US and Mexico and his debut in many other parts of the world. Tickets for all shows are available here.
Kikuo is a pioneering Japanese electronic artist and globally popular Vocaloid music producer. Known for his boundary-breaking approach, Kikuo has been captivating audiences with his innovative use of Vocaloid technology and experimental music since he began sharing his original works online in 2003. Embracing the singing-synthesizer software Vocaloid and its avatar Hatsune Miku in 2010, Kikuo quickly stood out for his genre-blurring sound, unique melody layering, and the juxtaposition of bright music with often cryptic lyrics. He also pushed the artistic capabilities of Vocaloid to the edge, revealing new ways that synthesized voices could be deployed in 21st century music.
Kikuo stands as one of the most popular and influential Vocaloid music producers today. In Japan, he has helped shape a new generation of artists, both in online spaces and younger creators stepping up into the J-pop mainstream. Internationally, he’s one of the most listened-to names in this style, with his song “Aise Aise Aise” being the first Vocaloid track to ever surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. Kikuo's international acclaim continues to grow, making him a standout figure in the global music scene.
Aug 20 Monterrey, MX @ Foro Tims (sold out)
Aug 21 Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
Aug 24 New York, NY @ Times Square Palladium
Aug 25 Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre
Aug 27 Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre
Aug 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Aug 30 Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theatre
Sept 1 Houston, TX @ The Dugout
Sept 3 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
Sept 5 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Sept 7 Pomona, CA @ Glass House
Sept 8 San Francisco, CA @ Regency
Sept 10 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
Sept 11 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sept 12 Denver, CO @ Ogden
Sept 14 Chicago, IL @ Park West (sold out)
Sept 15 Toronto, Canada @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
China
Aug 1 Guangzhou @ Guangzhou Voice Republic Live House
Aug 2 Shanghai @ Bandai Namco Shanghai Culture Center
Aug 4 Beijing @ Beijing East LIVE
South America
Aug 14 Lima @ C.C. Festiva (sold out)
Aug 16 Santiago @ Teatro Teletón
Aug 17 Buenos Aires @ Groove
Aug 18 São Paulo @ Carioca Club
Australia
Oct 24 Melbourne @ Max Watts (sold out)
Oct 26 Sydney @ Oxford Art Factory (sold out)
Oct 27 Sydney @ Factory Theatre
Europe
Jan 30 Glasgow @ SWG3
Feb 1 Manchester @ Manchester Academy 2
Feb 2 London @ HERE at Outernet
Feb 5 Berlin @ Festaal Kreuzberg
Feb 6 Cologne @ Live Music Hall
Feb 8 Brussels @ La Madeleine
Feb 9 Amsterdam @ Melkweg (sold out)
Feb 11 Paris @ YOYO - Palais de Tokyo (sold out)
Feb 12 London @ HERE at Outernet (sold out)
Feb 14 Dublin @ Opium (sold out)
Feb 15 Dublin @ The Button Factory
Photo Credit: si_ku.k
Videos