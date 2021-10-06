Pink Pantheress Releases New Single 'I must apologise'

PinkPantheress has released new track "I must apologise." Speaking on the track the emerging artist says "'i must apologise' is a fast paced, upbeat track about someone telling lies all the time. it is a song that tells a niche tale underneath the synths of crystal waters' track 'gypsy woman'"

The release follows the announcement of her highly-anticipated debut mixtape To hell with it, arriving October 15th via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records. To hell with it will include fan-favorite tracks "Pain," "Passion," "Break It Off," and most recent hit single "Just for me."

Though she only debuted in 2021, PinkPantheress has gained a strong fanbase including Dazed who referred to her music as "irresistibly catchy earworms." She has also received love from i-D, Pitchfork, NPR, Pigeons & Planes and more.

Listen to the new single here: