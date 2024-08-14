Pink Martini Releases New Single 'I Told Ya I Love Ya, Now Get Out!' With Mamie Van Doren

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland’s Pink Martini is celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. The festivities include a massive North American tour and the release of new music this Summer and Fall. Now, they share the first of the new music, their take on the 1947 single “I Told Ya I Love Ya, Now Get Out.” The band - known for its eclectic blend of classical, jazz, and Latin music - recorded the song with the iconic Mamie Van Doren in 2021 (she was 90 at the time), and about the recording project, Van Doren shared “I am just ecstatic about this release!”

The B-side for the single, “Ich dich liebe”, was originally sung by Van Doren in the spaghetti western Freddy und das Lied der Prärie in 1964. Pink Martini originally released the song on their album Get Happy with the band’s China Forbes on vocals. “I Told Ya I Love Ya Now Get Out!” will be released on 7” vinyl on November 1.

Pink Martini’s live show is acclaimed around the world and it's no surprise that touring is a big part of their 30th Anniversary celebration. Their captivating performances feature a rich variety of musical styles, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who attend. After touring Europe and the Middle East this Spring and Summer they now turn their sights on North America with a tour that includes a 2-night stand at Hollywood Bowl on August 23 and 24 and a stop at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on October 14. The band will celebrate their actual anniversary with a show on October 13 at Symphony Hall in Boston. That show and their stop at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on November 1 will include special guests, still to be announced. The tour kicks off with a hometown show at Edgefield in Portland, OR on August 17. China Forbes will be on the road with the band for the entire run and Edna Vazquez will also be joining as a guest singer. All dates are listed below and tickets are on sale now here.

Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. The band has played with more than 70 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Over their 30 years Pink Martini has collaborated with numerous artists, including Phyllis Diller, Jimmy Scott, Carol Channing, Rita Moreno, Jane Powell, Rufus Wainwright, filmmaker Gus Van Sant, the original cast of Sesame Street, and the Portland Youth Philharmonic. They also have an illustrious roster of regular guest artists: NPR’s Ari Shapiro, host of All Things Considered; Cantor Ida Rae Cahana (who was cantor at the Central Synagogue in NYC for five years); koto player Masumi Timson, and harpist Maureen Love.

Pink Martini formed In 1994 when bandleader Thomas Lauderdale had finished college and returned to his hometown of Portland, OR. He was working at City Hall with an eye towards running for office. Being a classically trained pianist, music was always in the background, and he formed his “little orchestra,” soon dubbed Pink Martini, as a means to provide music for political fundraisers for progressive causes near to his heart - including civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, and public broadcasting. China Forbes, Lauderdale’s friend from their college days at Harvard, joined the group the following year, and the first song they wrote together, “Sympathique” (Je ne veux pas travailler), became an overnight sensation in France, where it remains a mantra (“Je ne veux pas travailler” translates to “I don’t want to work”) for striking French workers. Politics continues to be a focal point for the band, as both Lauderdale and Pink Martini lend their voice to progressive causes.

Television appearances have included The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Later with Jools Holland, and a feature on CBS Sunday Morning. The band created a nationally broadcast 2015 NPR holiday concert special, Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular, and has been featured on multiple New Year’s Eve broadcasts on NPR’s Toast of the Nation.

Pink Martini Tour dates

8/17 - Edgefield - Portland, OR

8/21 - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort - Napa, CA

8/23 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

8/24 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

8/25 - Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (with the San Diego Symphony) - San Diego, CA

8/27 - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT

8/31 - Liberty Theatre - Astoria, OR

9/1 - Liberty Theatre - Astoria, OR

10/10 - Living Arts Centre - Mississauga, ON

10/11 - NAC Southam Hall - Ottawa, ON

10/12 - Mahaiwe Theatre - Great Barrington, MA

10/13 - Symphony Hall - Boston, MA

10/14 - Kennedy Center - Washington, D.C.

10/16 - Mercyhurst Theatre - Erie, PA

10/18 - State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

10/19 - Kleinhans Music Hall (with the Buffalo Philharmonic) - Buffalo, NY

10/20 - Lebanon Opera House - Lebanon, NH

10/21 - The Flynn Center - Burlington, VT

10/22 - Count Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

10/24 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center (with the Nashville Symphony) - Nashville, TN

10/25 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center (with the Nashville Symphony) - Nashville, TN

10/26 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center (with the Nashville Symphony) - Nashville, TN

10/27 - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH

10/29 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

10/31 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

11/1 - Carnegie Hall - New York, NY

11/2 - Verizon Hall at Kimmel Center - Philadelphia, PA

12/2 - Rio Theater - Santa Cruz, CA

12/3 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

12/4 - Mondavi Center - Davis, CA

12/6 - Luther Burbank Center - Santa Rosa, CA

12/7 - Van Duzer Theater - Arcata, CA

12/9 - Laxson Auditorium - Chico, CA

12/10 - SFJAZZ Center - San Francisco, CA

12/11 - SFJAZZ Center - San Francisco, CA

12/12 - SFJAZZ Center - San Francisco, CA

12/13 - SFJAZZ Center - San Francisco, CA

12/14 - SFJAZZ Center (two shows) - San Francisco, CA

12/15 - SFJAZZ Center (two shows) - San Francisco, CA

12/17 - Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

12/18 - Cal Poly Arts - San Luis Obispo, CA

12/31 - Paramount Theatre (two shows)- Seattle, WA

