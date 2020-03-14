Pierre Bensusan's US and Canada Tour Has Been Cancelled

Pierre Bensusan has announced that his upcoming US and Canada tour has been cancelled.

He has released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I announced that with the exception of concerts throughout this coming weekend, I must cancel and postpone concert dates for the rest of this 2020 North American tour. The looming threat of Coronavirus spreading has caused many of the promoters to cancel these shows (or otherwise face an unbearable level of uncertainty and risk). I am also concerned for my safety, my fans, and the staff at the venues. I have already begun re-booking the tour for 2021 and you will be the first people to learn about it as concerts in your areas become announced.



I have worked for one year to build this 5-month tour which includes about 100 shows, to sync with the release of my new album "Azwan" and my new book "The Pierre Bensusan Guitar Collection" and may I encourage you, fans and friends to purchase these new releases through my website at: www.pierrebensusan.com/azwan





With best regards, stay safe and an immense thank you for your support,

Pierre





