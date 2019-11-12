Piebald Announces Surprise Christmas EP

Boston's indie/emo bridge-builders Piebald have announced their new EP - Piebald Presents To You, A Musical Christmas Adventure - due out this Friday, November 15th via Photo Finish Records. The band wrote and recorded all three tracks - "(All I Want For Christmas) Is To Rage With My Friends," "The Rebellion Of Winter," and "Do Good Stuff" - over a long weekend in September with producer Doug Batchelder in North Reading, Massachusetts, all while building multiple sets to shoot the accompanying artwork. The band has also dropped the festivity-filled lyric video for "(All I Want For Christmas) Is To Rage With My Friends" today - watch below!

With SOLD OUT holiday shows on the horizon Piebald originally planned on getting together to record an EP of cover songs, but wound up with their first taste of new music in nearly 12 years.

This whole sonic and photographic project escalated quickly, but it started from knowing that Christmas shows are happening again this coming winter season. We are hoping to make the most of those few shows and we thought making or covering a Christmas song or two would be a fun idea. As it turns out, we're much more about making than we are about covering. Maybe you're thinking, "This is weird of Piebald, who haven't made new music since 2007 to musically rebirth themselves with a 3-song holiday release." Well, our response to you is this, "You're not wrong. However, we have never really done anything the right or proper way. Weirdly it's just how we do things at camp Piebald.

Piebald's special holiday run is bookended by two sold out dates at Great Scott in Boston on December 18th and 21st, and also sees the band playing shows at the Press Room in Portsmouth, NH on December 19th (sold out) and Pearl Street in Northampton, MA on December 20th (tickets available). In February, Piebald will hit the road again as direct support on the West Coast Leg of Dashboard Confessional's 20th Anniversary Tour.

Originally forming as a post-hardcore band in 1994, Piebald's sound evolved into the care-free emo rock that quickly became a staple in the northeast music scene with LPs When Life Hands You Lemons and If It Weren't For Venetian Blinds, It Would Be Curtains For Us All. In 2002 the band dropped their most critically-acclaimed record We Are the Only Friends We Have, which launched the band further into the national spotlight with their breakout single "American Hearts." Following countless tours and the release of subsequent albums All Ears All Eyes All The Time and Accidental Gentlemen, Piebald called it quits in 2008 with sold out farewell shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom and Boston's Middle East. Since then the band has continued to make rare appearances, playing festivals like Bamboozle (2010), Wrecking Ball (2016), Boston Calling (2017), and Riot Fest (2018), and officially reuniting for a headline run in 2016 with friends Limbeck. Now at the end of 2019, it looks like Piebald is ready to give fans even more.

Piebald Presents To You, A Music Christmas Adventure is out this Friday via Photo Finish Records on all DSPs and 7" vinyl. You can get into the holiday spirit early with the "(All I Want For Christmas) Is To Rage With My Friends" lyric video and all confirmed tour dates can be found below. For up-to-date information on shows and music, please stay tuned to www.piebald.com.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

12/18 @ Great Scott in Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

12/19 @ The Press Room in Portsmouth, NH (SOLD OUT)

12/20 @ Pearl Street in Northampton, MA

12/21 @ Great Scott in Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

2/4 @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX *

2/5 @ Stubbs in Austin, TX *

2/7 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ *

2/8 @ House of Blues in Anaheim, CA *

2/9 @ House of Blues in Anaheim, CA *

2/11 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA *

2/12 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA *

2/14 @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA *

2/15 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA *

2/16 @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA *

2/18 @ The Showbox in Seattle, WA *

2/19 @ The Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR *

2/21 @ The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT *

2/22 @ Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO *

*w/ Dashboard Confessional





Related Articles View More Music Stories