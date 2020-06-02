Pianist & Composer Jon Notar Releases Single 'To Ourselves'

Music has the power to heal, and at this moment, the whole world can use all the healing power it can get. Striving to provide some measure of emotional and spiritual relief during a time of ultimate uncertainty, Jon Notar shares a thoughtful and powerful song in an effort to bring hope and optimism during this difficult time.

Listen to Jon Notar's new single, "To Ourselves" now:

New York based Jon Notar is a pianist and composer whose music conveys emotion in an intimate way. He creates a musical experience that embraces simplicity and nuance, and he utilizes his piano to create his sonic landscapes. Now living in the Catskill Mountains, John finds inspiration in his dramatic surroundings, as well as in his studio, which he built in an 1800's barn.

With a degree in jazz and contemporary music performance from The New School, Jon spent his 20s playing in some of the most prestigious venues in the country including Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Blue Note, the Jazz Standard, the Kennedy Center, and more.

Jon made his way from the stage to the studio, where he discovered a talent for recording and producing informed by a deep understanding of live, improvised music. He has worked with a wide array of artists including Blondie, Kid Kudi, No ID, CeeLo Green, and Steel Pulse, as well as many independent artists.

Jon's music has been featured in dozens of commercials for major brands including Verizon, Mass Mutual, Fisher Price, Nickelodeon, Toyota, and Chicago International Film Festival.

To Ourselves is Jon's first solo record, a culmination of his diverse skills as a pianist, music producer, and improviser. His full-length debut album, sharing the same title, is set for worldwide release across all sales and streaming platforms this summer.

