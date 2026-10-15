Photos: Zeyne and Manal Release Collaboration Single KENTILI

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Palestinian-Jordanian artist Zeyne and Moroccan pop star MANAL have joined forces for the first time on their new single, 'Kentili,' available everywhere at midnight on October 16th. The long-awaited collaboration sees the two artists share two perspectives on reaching the point where someone has given everything to a relationship and finally knows it is time to leave.

Born from years of mutual admiration, the collaboration brings together two of the region's most distinctive voices for an emotionally raw exploration of a relationship at its breaking point.

'Kentili' finds them in a relationship at its breaking point. It's centered around the premise of realizing how much of yourself you have given to someone who never met you there, and the strange mix of emotions that comes with finally deciding enough is enough. There is grief in accepting what the relationship was, but there is also relief in beginning to let it go.

That paradox runs throughout the writing. One moment finds you wondering who was to blame or questioning how easily someone could walk away, while another is much clearer about the betrayal and exhaustion that brought you there in the first place. The lyrics move between wanting answers and already knowing the answer, capturing the frustrating reality of being emotionally attached to something your mind has already started leaving behind. The same contradiction continues later in the track, where giving everything to somebody sits directly beside the realization that they have let you down.

Having Zeyne and MANAL tell that story together gives 'Kentili' another dimension. Rather than hearing the relationship from one fixed point of view, the song allows the two to move through the same experience in their own way. That difference between their perspectives is part of what gives the record its movement.

The collaboration itself had been building long before 'Kentili' existed. Zeyne and MANAL had followed each other's work and shared a mutual admiration from afar, so the opportunity to finally work together felt like an obvious next step. What began as appreciation for each other's music became a chance to step into the same room and see what could happen when their styles met.

That exchange became an important part of the record. Rather than asking either artist to fit neatly into the other's sound, 'Kentili' gave them space to experiment with each other's instincts. The result feels recognisable to listeners of either artist, but it still opens up territory neither would necessarily reach alone. On paper, Zeyne and MANAL come from different corners of the Arab music landscape. In practice, there is a natural ease between their voices and the way they approach the emotional centre of the song.

For Zeyne, 'Kentili' arrives following the release of her debut album AWDA, a project that established a more expansive sonic and visual world around her music and opened a new chapter in her career. The collaboration continues that sense of exploration, giving her room to move into a different musical space while keeping the emotional honesty that has remained at the centre of her songwriting. For MANAL, the single offers another opportunity to push across the boundaries of her own sound while entering into a distinct female collaboration within her catalogue. Rather than treating that as a novelty, the record lets the partnership speak for itself, with two established voices sharing equal space and perspective.

Essentially, 'Kentili' resides between grieving what you thought you had and finally having the clarity to leave it behind. It's not a clean break, because those rarely are. Instead, Zeyne and MANAL capture the back-and-forth that happens before you get there, when your heart is still catching up with a decision you already know you have to make.













































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