Photos: Zeyne Concludes AWDA Europe & UK Tour Through September

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Palestinian-Jordanian singer-songwriter Zeyne has officially concluded her landmark 2026 AWDA Tour, wrapping up a nine-city headline run across Europe and the UK from September 1st through September 18th.

Launching at London's iconic KOKO, the tour swept through major European cities including Dublin, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Barcelona before culminating in a mesmerizing finale at Salon IKSV in Istanbul. Night after night, Zeyne brought the world of her debut album AWDA to life, transforming complex themes of identity, heritage, and homecoming into an immersive live experience marked by striking visuals, dynamic choreography, soul-stirring vocal storytelling, and elevated band arrangements. Together, these elements created a fully realized visual and sonic world that expanded the album's narrative beyond the music itself.

Named after the Arabic word for 'return,' AWDA serves as a profound exploration of belonging, identity, and cultural pride, with Zeyne bridging her Levantine musical roots with contemporary alt-R&B, electronic textures, and modern pop to create a sound that resonates across borders. The tour marked a significant expansion of her global live footprint, taking her to larger venues and upgraded capacities across key European markets, where fan-favorite tracks including 'Hilwa,' 'Asli Ana,' 'Bali,' 'Arrib Minni,' and 'Kollo Lena' evolved into memorable live moments.

The tour drew international media attention throughout its run, with highlights including launch coverage from MTV, NOTION, and NYLON France around her Paris stop, and additional coverage across European music, culture, and fashion outlets.

The success of the AWDA Tour arrives at a defining moment in Zeyne's artistic trajectory. Since emerging in 2021 with 'Minni Ana,' she has continued to expand the possibilities of contemporary Arab music through a sound rooted in Levantine identity and shaped by modern global influences. Her breakout hit 'Asli Ana' established her as a distinctive voice within a new generation of Arab artists, while her performance of 'Ma Bansak' made history as the first female Levantine artist featured on COLORS.

With more than 76 million streams worldwide, recognition on DAZED's Global 100, and milestones including being named a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador, an Apple Music Up Next artist, and the first Arab artist selected for YouTube's Foundry program, Zeyne continues to champion Arab and Palestinian visibility on the global stage. Through her evocative vocals, deeply personal songwriting, and boundary-pushing production, she continues to carve out a distinct space within contemporary global music.

As the AWDA Tour draws to a close, Zeyne celebrates a significant chapter in the album's journey while continuing to build on the international momentum surrounding her music.

Photo Credit: @aturized











































































Photo Credit: @aturized

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