ZEYNE Sets Rescheduled 2026 AWDA Tour, to Open in London Sept. 1

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Palestinian-Jordanian artist Zeyne has announced rescheduled dates for the 2026 AWDA Tour, expanding the run to nine cities across Europe. The tour is set to open in London on September 1 before continuing to Dublin, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, and Istanbul.

Alongside the addition of new cities, several stops see an upgrade in scale, marking the high anticipation around seeing the AWDA world brought to life on stage.

The tour brings the AWDA universe to life after a long-awaited period, translating the album's emotional arc into a live and atmospheric experience. Each show carries the same intention as the record while taking on a physical form that feels highly experiential and immersive, where music, visuals, and storytelling move together as one.

Zeyne expands her emotional, and visual world through the live setting, bringing familiar favourites such as 'Asli Ana,' 'Bali,' 'Arrib Minni,' and 'Kollo Lena' into a space that moves and evolves from night to night. Each show takes on a life of its own, with moments that build, unravel, and reappear differently every time and in every city, alongside a few surprises that make no two nights the same.

AWDA, meaning 'return' in Arabic, is a body of work built to be felt in full. On stage, that same intention carries through, with each city stepping into the world of the album for a night.

About Zeyne

Zeyne is a Jordanian-Palestinian artist shaping contemporary Arab music with her evocative voice and genre-defying sound. Since her debut single 'Minni Ana' in 2021, she has fused Arab textures with modern production, earning over 58 million streams worldwide. With her viral single 'Asli Ana,' she reimagined Arab traditions from a contemporary lens, solidifying her position at the forefront of a new era, and performances on Ed SHeeran's Mathematics Tour and OffLimits Festival further marked her global rise. She made history as the first female Levantine artist on COLORS with 'Ma Bansak' and has been spotlighted by DAZED Global 100. Rooted in heritage and experimentation, Zeyne represents empowerment and a new era for Arab women in music.

Tour Dates

Sep 1: London, UK - KOKO - tickets

Sep 3: Dublin, IE - Academy 2 - tickets

Sep 5: Brussels, BE - Botanique - tickets

Sep 7: Paris, FR - Elysée Montmartre - tickets

Sep 9: Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin - tickets

Sep 11: Berlin, DE - Säälchen - tickets

Sep 14: Milan, IT - SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - tickets

Sep 16: Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo - tickets

Sep 18: Istanbul, Türkiye - Salon IKSV - tickets

To all previous ticket holders, kindly refer to your inbox for updated information regarding the new dates. Please make sure to check your ticket status.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, April 10, 2026, at 5pm Amman time and 4pm CET. The dates follow the release of Zeyne's debut album AWDA, which the tour is built around, bringing songs including Asli Ana, Bali, Arrib Minni, and Kollo Lena to the stage.

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