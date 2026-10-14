Photos: Zach Bryan to Bring THE YOUNG MANHOOD & OTHER DONATABLE ORGANS TOUR to Australia

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Frontier Touring and UNIFIED Music Group announced that US superstar Zach Bryan will return to Australia in December 2027 to play his first ever headlining tour down under.

Following an exclusive show at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse in 2023, which sold out within minutes, Zach Bryan returns next summer on his landmark Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs Tour. A major milestone in his extraordinary rise as one of the most compelling artists of his generation, Zach will play back-to-back nights at some of Australia's biggest stadium venues for all ages crowds, including Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December, Sydney's Accor Stadium on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 December and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December.

Special guests – Australia's own Vance Joy and US singer-songwriter Emma Ogier – will join Zach at all shows.

Known for his raw, deeply personal songwriting and electrifying live performances, Zach Bryan has built a devoted global following through music that connects across genres and generations. The upcoming stadium dates will give fans across Australia the opportunity to experience his unmistakable sound on an unprecedented scale.

Following his record-breaking performance at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts earlier this month – playing to a crowd of close to 74,000 fans – Zach Bryan continues to cement his position as one of the most powerful live draws in contemporary music.

Since the release of his breakout track 'Heading South' (2019), Zach has accrued more than 36 billion global streams, played some of the world's most iconic stages and collaborated with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, Bon Iver, Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves and more. Across six studio albums, he tells stories of raw emotion, self-doubt, addiction and heartbreak, capturing the complexities of love, loss and the human experience with a rare and unfiltered honesty.

With his Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs EP released tomorrow (Warner Music), Zach Bryan is set to continue his meteoric rise.

About Vance Joy

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has become one of the country's most successful musical exports, captivating audiences worldwide with his distinctive blend of folk and pop, intimate storytelling and anthemic songwriting. A Melbourne native, Vance Joy broke through internationally in 2013 with 'Riptide', the global hit that launched a remarkable career spanning multi-platinum releases, billions of streams and some of the world's biggest stages.

Across three studio albums — dream your life away, Nation of Two and In Our Own Sweet Time — Vance Joy has continued to build a global following, with hits including 'Saturday Sun', 'Missing Piece' and 'Clarity' earning widespread radio success and multiple ARIA Award nominations and wins. His career has taken him from sold-out headline shows and major international festivals to stadium stages alongside Taylor Swift and P!NK. With more than 10 billion streams, Vance Joy's enduring appeal lies in his ability to turn life's most personal moments into songs that feel universal, connecting with audiences around the world through music that is both deeply intimate and joyfully expansive.

About Emma Ogier

Emma Ogier is an American songwriter and artist from Houston, Texas. She discovered her proclivity for writing songs during the pandemic, a time of unceasing isolation for a teenager. Emma's songs strive to embody the best of what art is capable of doing: reimagining the familiar with the kind of irreverence that gives life to something new. Emma's lyrics toe the line between abstract reflection and sharp, intelligent and plainly spoken truths. Evocative of classic songwriters and their heirs while avoiding all the clichés which are so common to the genre, she has carved out a sound entirely her own.

Tour Dates

Zach Bryan – Australian Tour, December 2027 with special guests Vance Joy & Emma Ogier, presented by Frontier Touring & UNIFIED Music Group. All shows licensed all ages.

Presale via frontiertouring.com/zachbryan runs 47 hours from Wednesday 21 October, 11am AEDT, or until presale allocation exhausted. Presale timings are staggered per show; visit the website for more details.

Tickets on sale begins Friday 23 October (from 11am AEDT), with times staggered per show as listed below.

Friday 3 December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – On sale: Friday 23 October (11am local time) – axs.com/au

Saturday 4 December – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – On sale: Friday 23 October (11am local time) – axs.com/au

Friday 10 December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW – On sale: Friday 23 October (1pm local time) – axs.com/au

Saturday 11 December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW – On sale: Friday 23 October (1pm local time) – axs.com/au

Friday 17 December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD – On sale: Friday 23 October (2pm local time) – axs.com/au

Saturday 18 December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD – On sale: Friday 23 October (2pm local time) – axs.com/au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier Touring website cannot be guaranteed.











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