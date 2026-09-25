Photos: Uche Yara Releases Debut Album BODYSCANNER

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Austrian-born, Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist Uche Yara has released her debut album BODYSCANNER, via goldendays FM. The album can be streamed here.

Of the hypnotic focus track 'be something,' a cynical take on the culture of self-optimization, Uche shares: 'Through irony and exaggeration, I paint a portrait of a familiar character: someone so consumed by status and self-improvement that they lose track of humanity. Through the constant striving to become 'something' while neglecting what it means to be someone.'

BODYSCANNER is an album that began in the body long before it reached the mind.

Uche followed instinct rather than analysis, creating a record that explores embodiment, self-perception, connection and belonging. Written and produced by Uche herself, the album emerged from a process she describes simply: 'I've written the album with my body, and now my mind knows it.' That idea became the foundation of the project. Through the making of BODYSCANNER, dance became less about performance and more about presence; less about being watched and more about listening to what the body was already trying to say.

Pulsing with electronic textures, hypnotic repetition, and a newfound confidence in space and rhythm, BODYSCANNER feels like a club record viewed from an unexpected angle. For years, Uche found herself disconnected from much of the club culture surrounding her in Berlin. The pressure to perform, consume, conform or escape often felt at odds with what she was searching for. Yet through conversations with friends and experiences within more diverse and queer spaces, she began to imagine something different. 'My approach moves away from the digital, hyper-stimulated, show-off realm that chases one dopamine hit and one drop after another at high speed,' Uche shares. 'I'm much more interested in connection rather than consumption.'

Across the album, Uche explores everything from collective numbness and the pressure to endlessly self-optimize, to the liberating possibilities of shared joy. If previous releases showcased the breadth of her imagination, BODYSCANNER represents something different: the moment those instincts crystallized into a singular vision.

On album standout 'DIVA CLUB,' Uche adopts the role of a FLINTA roller derby team captain rallying her chaotic team towards victory. 'hello hello' is an urgent song that channels outrage at collective numbness into one of her most immediate and compelling songs to date. Earlier this summer, Uche announced BODYSCANNER with its shadowy, balletic title track and an electrifying, statement-making music video. It was also named a KCRW Today's Top Tune.

Since first emerging in 2023, Uche Yara has established herself as one of Europe's most exciting and unpredictable young artists, drawing together elements of rock, pop, R&B and experimental sounds.

BODYSCANNER is out now and available to buy or stream here.

Tracklist

BODYSCANNER

hello hello

Holden on

FUGAZY feat. TaliaBle

what is left of me

be something

DIVA CLUB

sloppy kisser (doit doit doit)

belt to belt feat. TaliaBle & Sheiva

power to the ship

ring ring

BODYSCANNER EU TOUR 2026

Thu 15 Oct – Newcastle, UK – ZEROX

Fri 16 Oct – Manchester, UK – SOUP

Mon 19 Oct – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Poetry Club

Wed 21 Oct – Birkenhead, UK – Future Yard

Thu 22 Oct – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms

Sat 24 Oct – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Mon 26 Oct – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

Tue 27 Oct – Cologne, Germany – JAKI

Wed 28 Oct – Paris, France – POPUP!

Fri 30 Oct – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown

Sun 01 Nov – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer

Tue 03 Nov – Munich, Germany – Rote Sonne

Thu 05 Nov – Vienna, Austria – Arena SOLD OUT

Fri 06 Nov – Berlin, Germany – Sonnenraum

Wed 16 Dec – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle

Photo Credit: Polina Gavrilova













Photo Credit: Polina Gavrilova

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