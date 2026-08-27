Photos: Uche Yara Releases "DIVA CLUB" Track and Video Ahead of BODYSCANNER Album

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Austrian-born, Berlin-based multi-instrumentalist Uche Yara has shared the euphoric, roller derby-inspired new track and music video for 'DIVA CLUB,' the latest glimpse of her debut album BODYSCANNER, arriving September 25 via goldendays FM. 'DIVA CLUB' and BODYSCANNER can be found for pre-order here.

Photo Credit: Polina Gavrilova













On 'DIVA CLUB,' Uche adopts the role of a FLINTA roller derby team captain rallying her chaotic team towards victory. Uche explains: 'It started as a playful, tongue-in-cheek character piece, full of exaggeration and camp energy. But after performing the song live, I realized that its lighthearted goofiness transforms into something genuinely empowering. The song became less about winning a game and more about collective confidence, resilience, and taking up space. It's about saying: yes, we can do this, yes we can reclaim what's been taken from us, yes we can be loud, proud, and fully ourselves.'

'DIVA CLUB' follows recent single 'hello hello,' an urgent song that channels outrage at collective numbness into one of her most immediate and compelling songs to date. Earlier this summer, Uche announced BODYSCANNER with its shadowy, balletic title track and an electrifying, statement-making music video. It was also named a KCRW Today's Top Tune.

BODYSCANNER is an album that began in the body long before it reached the mind.

Over the following two years since that initial studio session, Uche followed instinct rather than analysis, creating a record that explores embodiment, self-perception, connection and belonging. Written and produced by Uche herself, the album emerged from a process she describes simply: 'I've written the album with my body, and now my mind knows it.' That idea became the foundation of the project. Through the making of BODYSCANNER, dance became less about performance and more about presence; less about being watched and more about listening to what the body was already trying to say.

Pulsing with electronic textures, hypnotic repetition, and a newfound confidence in space and rhythm, BODYSCANNER feels like a club record viewed from an unexpected angle. For years, Uche found herself disconnected from much of the club culture surrounding her in Berlin. The pressure to perform, consume, conform or escape often felt at odds with what she was searching for. Yet through conversations with friends and experiences within more diverse and queer spaces, she began to imagine something different. 'My approach moves away from the digital, hyper-stimulated, show-off realm that chases one dopamine hit and one drop after another at high speed,' Uche shares. 'I'm much more interested in connection rather than consumption.'

Across the album, Uche explores everything from collective numbness and the pressure to endlessly self-optimize, to the liberating possibilities of shared joy. If previous releases showcased the breadth of her imagination, BODYSCANNER represents something different: the moment those instincts crystallized into a singular vision.

Since first emerging in 2023, Uche Yara has established herself as one of Europe's most exciting and unpredictable young artists. Praised by BBC 6Music's Lauren Laverne, NME, Line of Best Fit, KCRW, KEXP, and NYLON, and championed early by COLORS with a standout COLORS SHOW performance, her music has continually defied easy categorization, drawing together elements of rock, pop, R&B and experimental sounds.

Tracklist

BODYSCANNER

hello hello

Holden on

FUGAZY feat. TaliaBle

what is left of me

be something

DIVA CLUB

sloppy kisser (doit doit doit)

belt to belt feat. TaliaBle & Sheiva

power to the ship

ring ring

BODYSCANNER EU TOUR 2026

Thu 15 Oct – Newcastle, UK – ZEROX

Fri 16 Oct – Manchester, UK – SOUP

Mon 19 Oct – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Poetry Club

Wed 21 Oct – Birkenhead, UK – Future Yard

Thu 22 Oct – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms

Sat 24 Oct – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

Mon 26 Oct – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

Tue 27 Oct – Cologne, Germany – JAKI

Wed 28 Oct – Paris, France – POPUP!

Fri 30 Oct – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotown

Sun 01 Nov – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer

Tue 03 Nov – Munich, Germany – Rote Sonne

Thu 05 Nov – Vienna, Austria – Arena SOLD OUT

Fri 06 Nov – Berlin, Germany – Sonnenraum

Wed 16 Dec – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle



Photo Credit: Polina Gavrilova

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