Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT Winter 2027 Say Cheese Tour Jan 14–Mar 7
The tour will mark the band's return to WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs after a 25-year absence.
THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT has announced the Say Cheese Tour - Winter 2027. The newly announced tour will kick off on January 14 in Jacksonville, FL, and will continue in select markets through March 7, where they will wrap up with a two-night stint in Aspen, CO. The Winter 2027 Say Cheese Tour will also feature a stop at the acclaimed WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs, CO - marking the band's return to Steamboat for the first time in 25 years.
About the Say Cheese Tour
A lot can happen in 30-plus years of following a band. Strangers become friends, and friends become family. Some Incidents become the anniversary venue for lovebirds who met on the dancefloor 20 years ago, and some kids experience their first Incident the same night their parents experience their 100th. The countless photos, videos and memories fill up photo albums, hard drives, and hearts. The String Cheese Incident's 2027 'Say Cheese Tour' invites fans to creatively capture and share all of the little moments that make the SCI community so special.
Tickets are on sale per below timing:
ARTIST Presale: Thursday, October 29 at 10:00AM LOCAL
Local Presale: Thursday, October 29 at 2:00PM LOCAL
On-Sale: Friday, October 30 at 10:00AM LOCAL
For additional info and to sign up for presale access, visit https://www.stringcheeseincident.com/#tourdates
THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT - JUST KEEP SPINNING TOUR
Oct 28 - Count Basie Center For The Arts - Red Bank, NJ
Oct 29 - Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI
Oct 30-31 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY
Nov 4 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
Nov 6 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO
Nov 7 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH
Dec 3 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA
Dec 4-5 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
Dec 6 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA
Dec 9 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
Dec 10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
Dec 11-12 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA
SAY CHEESE TOUR - WINTER 2027
Jan 14 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL
Jan 15 - FTL War Memorial Auditorium - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 16-17 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL
Jan 20 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC
Jan 21 - Peace Concert Hall - Greenville, SC
Jan 22-23 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
Mar 5 - WinterWonderGrass - Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 6-7 - Belly Up Aspen - Aspen, CO
About The String Cheese Incident
For more than three decades, The String Cheese Incident has built a reputation as one of live music's most celebrated touring acts, creating unforgettable performances that blur the lines between rock, bluegrass, funk, electronic, jazz, and world music. More than a concert, every SCI show is a shared experience that brings together a vibrant community through improvisation, celebration, and genuine connection. To purchase tickets and find all up to date information, visit stringcheeseincident.com.
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