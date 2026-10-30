Photos: TEAMLAB to Open First U.S. Museum at OCVIBE in Anaheim

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

teamLab, an international art collective that explores the intersections of art, technology, and the natural world, has announced plans to open its first permanent museum in the United States at OCVIBE, the 100-acre sports, entertainment, and arts district currently under construction in Southern California. Spanning approximately 110,00 square feet, the purpose-built museum will be designed around teamLab's art experience, with architecture created by Smith Clementi LPA.

'It is with great joy that we announce the opening of teamLab's first major museum in North America, located at OCVIBE in Anaheim. For teamLab, through art, we seek to explore what perception is and what existence is. The artworks change with the presence of people, making them an integral part of the art itself. People immerse themselves with their entire bodies, transcending the boundaries between themselves, the artworks, and the world around them, becoming part of a borderless continuity. At OCVIBE, where people gather and where sports, music, and culture come together, visitors share the same space, perceive the world anew through their bodies, and share that experience with others. Here, we aim to bring to life this very experience that we continuously strive to create through our art.' said Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab.

The teamLab museum will be an integral part of OCVIBE's master plan, joining a deliberately curated mix of sports, music, entertainment, dining, retail, hospitality, and public spaces. Rather than treating art as an amenity, OCVIBE is making it central to the district's experience, woven into its architecture, landscape, and public realm, and designed to encourage continual exploration and outdoor walkability.

'Art is core to what we're building at OCVIBE,' said Dan Young, Executive Director of Development at OCVIBE. 'From the beginning, our master plan has been about creating a place that people want to spend time in, not simply a collection of buildings or destinations. Bringing teamLab to OCVIBE is a powerful expression of that vision. It gives people another reason to come, explore, linger, and experience the district in a completely different way, while contributing to the cultural fabric of Orange County.'

The announcement not only establishes a permanent U.S. home for teamLab in California but also gives art lovers across the U.S. ongoing access to a unique cultural experience that has previously required traveling abroad or catching a limited exhibition at one of the world's leading arts and cultural institutions.

OCVIBE gives teamLab an opportunity to become a part of an interconnected collection of experiences that includes chef-driven dining, live music and entertainment, expansive parks and public spaces, the nation's largest outdoor public art gallery, and year-round programming, rather than operating as a stand-alone exhibition space. And when OCVIBE opens, its unique cultural mix will give visitors an opportunity to build an entire day, or stay, around a visit to teamLab, while creating opportunities for exploration, longer visits and economic activity throughout Anaheim.

'teamLab choosing Anaheim for its first permanent U.S. museum is a significant addition to our destination city. It's also another example of how OCVIBE is creating new reasons for visitors to come to Southern California and more reasons to stay longer here in Anaheim,' said Mike Waterman, President & CEO of Visit Anaheim. 'This internationally recognized experience will introduce Anaheim to new audiences while adding an entirely new dimension to what visitors can discover here. OCVIBE's ability to attract a cultural destination of this caliber further strengthens California's position as a place where world-class entertainment, arts, dining and hospitality can come together to create truly unique experiences.'

Designing Space for teamLab

Designed by smith-clementi, OCVIBE's master planners, the museum is conceived as a distinctive sculptural presence within the district. Anchoring one end of OCVIBE and very visible from the freeway, the building is designed to reveal itself differently as visitors approach and move around it, whether by car or on foot. With the museum's immersive galleries requiring a largely windowless environment, smith-clementi approached the exterior as a shimmering cloak enveloping the darkened spaces within. The textured exterior draws on natural forms, with a pattern that evokes scales and movement, while its surface responds to changing sunlight, subtly shifting in color and appearance throughout the day.

The design also creates a deliberate dialogue with the neighboring ARTIC transit center and OCVIBE's park landscape. Where ARTIC is transparent and illuminated from within, the museum is conceived as its inverse: a solid, colorful presence that comes alive in daylight while allowing ARTIC's illuminated form to take prominence after dusk. From the park and ARTIC, the museum forms a sculptural backdrop to the landscape, visually extending the park and giving this part of OCVIBE a distinct architectural identity.

'Designing teamLab's permanent U.S. home let us think about their building as a reflection of their immersive experiences, often depicting the beauty of movement in nature,' said Julie Smith-Clementi of smith-clementi. 'There's a feeling of transformation important to the exterior. While buildings are normally fixed in place, the environment can still be leveraged into the script. This building feels different depending on the direction or pace of your approach. The time of day, or movement of clouds participates in rendering its iridescent cloak, enriching what you think you see. We want the design to leave room for imagination and discovery and, like in nature, to offer something new with each visit.'

LPA is the Architect of Record and is working directly with teamLab on the exhibits.

Opening the First Phase of OCVIBE in 2027

OCVIBE will welcome its first guests in March 2027 when its 5,000-capacity concert hall opens, followed by Katella Commons, the 50,000-square-foot chef-driven market hall. Later in the year, The Weave, the district's commercial office building, and home to co-working operator Kiln, will open along with the first phase of the district's art program and public spaces.

teamLab Museum Anaheim (tentative name)

https://www.teamlab.art/e/anaheim/

Anaheim, California

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE will open to the public in early 2027 with Katella Commons – a food-driven market hall, public plaza, concert hall, and new office space at The Weave – the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective that seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception. In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

https://www.teamlab.art/















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 17 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone