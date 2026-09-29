Photos: Sydnie Christmas to Release Album SPIRIT

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Singer-songwriter, theatre star and Britain's Got Talent alumna Sydnie Christmas has announced her second album, The Artist, will be released on 2nd October through Westway Music.

Following her Britain's Got Talent win in 2024, her acclaimed performance as Cruella de Vil on the West End, and her debut album My Way, Sydnie now enters a defining new chapter with a deeply personal, self-written record. Co-written by Sydnie on all but one track, the album serves as a musical diary, reflecting on her life and the highs and lows of her career in the music and theatre industries and is her most honest and authentic work to date.

New single Spirit will be out 18th September, and is the third track from the record, following her recent hits 'Run' and 'Lean On You'. The song is about remembering the fearless version of yourself that existed before the world taught you to doubt. It reflects on childhood, when failure, judgement and what people might think weren't factors, and life was experienced with freedom. Spirit celebrates that innocence as a superpower, and the idea of finding your way back to it.

Talking about the new album, Sydnie said: “Writing and releasing my first album feels completely surreal. These songs are the most honest I've ever been, each one inspired by real moments that have shaped me – the highs, the heartbreaks, the lessons, the people I love and the times I questioned everything. Creating this record felt like opening my diary and sharing my heart with the world, and I've never felt so proud, excited and vulnerable all at once.

I hope these songs become whatever listeners need them to be. If they bring comfort, strength, courage or simply remind people that they're not alone, then they've done exactly what they were meant to do. Writing this album helped me heal and I hope that, somewhere along the way, it helps others too. This is my heart, my story, my album and I can't wait for people to hear it.”

Ash Howes, Producer and Co-writer of The Artist (Ellie Goulding, One Direction, Little Mix and Kylie Minogue) shared “I was blown away by Sydnie's voice and creativity from our very first day in the studio. It's been an absolute joy helping bring Sydnie's musical vision to life and make this very special album.”

Neil O'Brien, Managing Director of Westway Music, also said “I am incredibly excited to welcome the release of Sydnie's second album on Westway. It was a brave move to record a collection of entirely new and original songs and I believe what has been created is truly world class. Every song has been crafted and developed over the last twelve months and not only demonstrates Sydnie's incredible voice - it now showcases her great songwriting skill.”

It's been a busy 2026 so far for Sydnie, who recently joined the Queen of Disco Gloria Gaynor on stage at Boogietown Festival for a powerful performance of the legendary anthem I Will Survive. She will also be performing three solo shows in New York and Philadelphia this August, as well as at The David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada, alongside artists such as CeeLo Green, Loren Allred and Josh Groban.

The Artist Tracklist

Run

For The Last Time

Wrote Your Name

Run To You (Mum)

Spirit

Leap Into Nowhere

Let My Song Live On

Pressure

I Can Defy

Ready For It

Lean On You

I'll Be Alright

I Want It All (With You)

About Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation's attention with her extraordinary performances and unforgettable victory on the 2024 series of Britain's Got Talent. Since then, she has rapidly established herself as one of the world's most exciting new vocal talents.

Her debut album, My Way, reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts in both the UK and the United States, followed by a completely sold-out UK tour, culminating in a headline performance at London's Adelphi Theatre. That concert was recorded for American television network PBS, introducing Sydnie to audiences across the United States ahead of an extensive North American expansion.

She has performed for Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall and made an acclaimed US debut at the Hollywood Bowl, appearing at 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster's birthday celebration. The performance led to two further sold-out headline concerts in New York, firmly establishing her growing international reputation.

Following a personal invitation from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sydnie recorded and released Starlight Express, before making her West End acting debut as the iconic Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians. She subsequently starred in the West End premiere of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black's musical revue From the Heart at London's Fortune Theatre, further demonstrating her versatility as both a singer and actress.

Critics have praised Sydnie's remarkable 'wrecking-ball' voice, magnetic stage presence, and rare ability to combine breathtaking vocal power with warmth, humour, and engaging storytelling, creating an unforgettable connection with audiences.

Away from the stage, Sydnie has also become an increasingly familiar television personality, presenting features for This Morning and The One Show, and was honoured with the Outstanding New ITV Talent award at the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Most recently, Sydnie returned to Britain's Got Talent to perform with The Great Ormond Street Hospital Choir during the live semi-finals. She has also announced headline concerts in New York and Philadelphia and will appear at the David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada, continuing the rapid international rise of a performer whose career is only just beginning.

About Westway Music

Westway Music was established in 2021 and is now the UK's preeminent label specialising in releasing music by artists and projects with an emphasis on musical theatre. It has so far released more than twenty albums and films and this is the first all original commissioned music release.











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