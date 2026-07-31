THE ARTIST: Sydnie Christmas's New Album to Arrive in October

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Sydnie Christmas, the singer, songwriter and West End performer who rose to prominence as a BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT winner, has announced her second studio album, THE ARTIST, arriving through Westway Music. The record follows her debut album MY WAY and marks a self-written project, co-written by Christmas on all but one track, described as a reflection on the highs and lows of her career in music and theatre.

THE ARTIST will be released on 2nd October through Westway Music.

New single SPIRIT will be out 18th September, and is the third track from the record, following her recent hits 'Run' and 'Lean On You'. The song is about remembering the fearless version of yourself that existed before the world taught you to doubt. It reflects on childhood, when failure, judgement and what people might think weren't factors, and life was experienced with freedom. SPIRIT celebrates that innocence as a superpower, and the idea of finding your way back to it.

Talking about the new album, Christmas said: 'Writing and releasing my first album feels completely surreal. These songs are the most honest I've ever been, each one inspired by real moments that have shaped me – the highs, the heartbreaks, the lessons, the people I love and the times I questioned everything. Creating this record felt like opening my diary and sharing my heart with the world, and I've never felt so proud, excited and vulnerable all at once.

I hope these songs become whatever listeners need them to be. If they bring comfort, strength, courage or simply remind people that they're not alone, then they've done exactly what they were meant to do. Writing this album helped me heal and I hope that, somewhere along the way, it helps others too. This is my heart, my story, my album and I can't wait for people to hear it.'

Ash Howes, Producer and Co-writer of The Artist (Ellie Goulding, One Direction, Little Mix and Kylie Minogue) shared 'I was blown away by Sydnie's voice and creativity from our very first day in the studio. It's been an absolute joy helping bring Sydnie's musical vision to life and make this very special album.'

Neil O'Brien, Managing Director of Westway Music, also said 'I am incredibly excited to welcome the release of Sydnie's second album on Westway. It was a brave move to record a collection of entirely new and original songs and I believe what has been created is truly world class. Every song has been crafted and developed over the last twelve months and not only demonstrates Sydnie's incredible voice - it now showcases her great songwriting skill.'

It's been a busy 2026 so far for Christmas, who recently joined the Queen of Disco Gloria Gaynor on stage at Boogietown Festival for a powerful performance of the legendary anthem I Will Survive. She will also be performing three solo shows in New York and Philadelphia this August, as well as at The David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada, alongside artists such as CeeLo Green, Loren Allred and Josh Groban.

THE ARTIST is available to pre-save here.

The Artist Tracklist

1. Run

2. For The Last Time

3. Wrote Your Name

4. Run To You (Mum)

5. Spirit

6. Leap Into Nowhere

7. Let My Song Live On

8. Pressure

9. I Can Defy

10. Ready For It

11. Lean On You

12. I'll Be Alright

13. I Want It All (With You)

About Sydnie Christmas

While Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation's attention through her powerful performances and inevitable victory on the 2024 series of Britain's Got Talent, she has since gone on to establish herself as one of the most talked about vocal talents in the world. Her debut album 'My Way' topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, she went on a sold out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre which was recorded for US television network PBS. She performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall; had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl at 16 Grammy Award Winner David Foster's birthday celebration event which led to two further sold out headline shows in New York. She released single 'Starlight Express' after capturing the heart of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing the infamous Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians. This was followed by her starring in the West End Premiere of Oscar winning lyricist Don Black's musical revue From the Heart at London's Fortune Theatre. Critics praised her for her powerful 'wrecking-ball' voice, charismatic stage presence and her ability to seamlessly blend emotional ballads with witty, engaging storytelling. In addition, Christmas made her mark on the broadcasting world, doing VT presenting slots for both This Morning and The One Show and winning big at the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards for 'Outstanding New ITV Talent'. Most recently, Christmas performed at this year's BGT semi-finals with The Great Ormond Street Hospital Choir, as well as announcing solo shows in New York and Philadelphia, and a performance at The David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada.

About Westway Music

Westway Music was established in 2021 and is now the UK's preeminent label specialising in releasing music by artists and projects with an emphasis on musical theatre. It has so far released more than twenty albums and films and this is the first all original commissioned music release.

Ahead of the album's release, the single Spirit will follow earlier tracks Run and Lean On You, continuing a run of releases from the record. Christmas has also kept a busy performance schedule, including an appearance alongside Gloria Gaynor at the Boogietown Festival, with upcoming solo shows in New York and Philadelphia and a performance at The David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada.

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