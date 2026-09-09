Erin Kirby Releases New Single 'Cross My Mind'

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Rising pop country artist Erin Kirby leans into the kind of memory you never quite want to shake with her new single, 'Cross My Mind,' available everywhere today. Co-written by Kirby with Neil Medley and Aaron Eshuis (who also produced the tune), 'Cross My Mind' captures the unexpected rush of remembering someone who may no longer be part of your everyday life, but still has a way of showing up when you least expect it. Rather than dwelling in heartbreak, Kirby finds something almost comforting in the nostalgia. A thought arrives out of nowhere and suddenly she's transported back to another time - to the 'Polaroid days' and a person whose memory can still stop her in her tracks. It's wistful without being sad, pairing the ache of missing someone with the realization that maybe some memories are worth holding onto.

'I have been impatiently waiting for 'Cross My Mind' to be released into the world, as it is a very special song to me,' said Kirby. 'March of this year, Aaron Eshuis, Neil Medley, and I wrote this one. As soon as we left the room, I knew that this song was about to change everything for me. 'Cross My Mind' inspired a new sound that felt best described as me - Erin Kirby! This song feels cinematic and fresh, while remaining relatable because of the lyrics and I cannot wait for you to hear it!

'Cross My Mind' continues a new chapter for Kirby as she further embraces the pop and R&B influences that have long existed alongside her southern roots. Known for her powerhouse vocals and emotionally driven delivery, the Georgia native has continued to carve out a sound that feels distinctly her own - one that allows her voice and storytelling to take center stage.

About Erin Kirby

With powerhouse vocals and a sound that effortlessly blends pop, R&B, and country influences, Erin Kirby is quickly establishing herself as one of Nashville's most dynamic young artists. The Georgia native has shared the stage with Grammy Award-nominated pop star Jessie J, opened for country hitmaker Drew Parker, and performed at renowned events including SXSW and the Key West Songwriters Festival. As a songwriter, she's collaborated with artists including JVKE and ZVC, while continuing to sharpen her signature blend of emotionally honest lyrics and genre-crossing melodies. Kirby has also appeared on American Idol, Showtime at The Apollo, and Lifetime's Kim of Queens, and is signed to an exclusive publishing deal with Concord. Building on the momentum of her acclaimed EP In and Out of Love, Kirby continues to embrace every influence that has shaped her artistry, creating music that's as soulful as it is unforgettable.

Photo Credit: Brandon Gentry.



Photo Credit: Brandon Gentry.

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