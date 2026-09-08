CMA AWARDS Nominees to Be Announced on GMA and YouTube Livestream

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Nominees for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will be revealed Thursday, Sept. 10. The announcement will begin with 'Good Morning America's' Lara Spencer revealing a selection of categories live on air, before continuing in Nashville, where Country artist Lee Ann Womack and 'American Idol' Season 24 winner Hannah Harper will host a livestream at 8:00 AM/CT to unveil the remaining categories on CMA's official YouTube channel.

The livestream will also feature special voiceover narration from SiriusXM's 'The Highway' host Cody Alan as well as Emmy-winning media personality Kelly Sutton.

The annual milestone will highlight the artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and video directors whose work has made an impact on Country Music over the past year, with nominations determined by their peers through CMA's Professional voting membership. 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 18 on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

For more information about the CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com.

Photo Credit: ABC/CMA



Photo Credit: ABC/CMA

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