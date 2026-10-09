Photos: Slayyyter Releases New Song 'i think he's got a girl'

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SLAYYYTER has released new song and self-directed video, 'i think he's got a girl,' out now via RECORDS / Columbia Records. The release follows the announcement of wor$t man in america, the 'brother' album to this spring's critically acclaimed WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, due out December 4th via RECORDS / Columbia Records.

Built around mounting suspicion and vulnerability, 'i think he's got a girl' captures the unraveling of a relationship with raw, emotionally charged honesty. The track has already built a strong fan following through its live performances throughout the sold-out WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD TOUR ahead of its official release. The vintage-inspired official music video, directed by SLAYYYTER, is out now.

Earlier this week, SLAYYYTER announced wor$t man in america, the counterpart to this spring's critically acclaimed WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA. The new album introduces contrasting visuals and a fresh perspective on the themes and ideas explored in the project before it. While wor$t man in america is comprised entirely of new songs, each track is connected to the world established by WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA. Some songs act as direct inversions, while others revisit familiar ideas from an entirely new angle, creating a parallel narrative that both mirrors and challenges the original project.

'i think he's got a girl' follows the release of singles 'brand new chanel$' and 'crank 2,' the former of which marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98. Slayyyter performed 'brand new chanel$' live for triple j's Like A Version.

The entirely sold out WOR$T GIRL IN THE WORLD tour began in July with three shows in SLAYYYTER's hometown of St. Louis and hit major cities across the United States. The tour continues globally with shows in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Berlin, and more before wrapping in London on November 5, 2026. SLAYYYTER is joined by Pearly Drops for all UK dates. Kalika will join as support for all EU dates.

This month, SLAYYYTER was announced as part of the Laneway 2027 and Lollapalooza South America lineups, during which she will perform her acclaimed live set across Australia, New Zealand and South America.

SLAYYYTER 2026-27 Live Dates

10/09/26 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - ZIG Festival^ SOLD OUT

10/10/26 - São Paulo, Brazil - ZIG Festival^ SOLD OUT

10/18/26 - Paris, France - Le Trianon** SOLD OUT

10/19/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso** SOLD OUT

10/20/26 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine** SOLD OUT

10/22/26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega** SOLD OUT

10/23/26 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik** SOLD OUT

10/24/26 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium** SOLD OUT

10/26/26 - Prague, Czechia - Lucerna Music Bar** SOLD OUT

10/27/26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol** SOLD OUT

10/28/26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix** SOLD OUT

10/30/26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall* SOLD OUT

10/31/26 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute* SOLD OUT

11/01/26 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy* SOLD OUT

11/03/26 - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK* SOLD OUT

11/05/26 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse* SOLD OUT

2/12/27 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/13/27 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/19/27 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival^

2/21/27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival^

3/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina^

3/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile^

3/19/27 - 3/21/27 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil^

*with support from Pearly Drops; **with support from KALIKA

^festival date

About Slayyyter

From her breakthrough 2019 self-titled mixtape through 2021's Troubled Paradise, 2023's STARfER, and this year's WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, SLAYYYTER has proved herself to be one of the great shape-shifters of pop, taking the past, present, and future of pop and twisting it to her will. While her early releases established a devoted cult following, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA marked her boldest reinvention yet. Her third studio album is authentically her. She revisited her upbringing in St. Louis, and decided to make 'iPod music' — a free-for-all of feral punk, corroded pop, and raunchy rap — conjuring the 'Midwest-core tweaker bar rat' characters of her youth.

Early singles 'BEAT UP CHANEL$,' 'CANNIBALISM!,' and 'CRANK' steadily built hype for the project ahead of its release, with fans fervently embracing the raw, swaggering SLAYYYTER that emerged from the ashes of her past selves. The album became her highest-charting album to date, debuting at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on Top Dance Albums, while earning widespread critical acclaim from outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, and many more. Its success also earned SLAYYYTER two 2026 MTV VMA nominations, including 'Best Dance' with 'DANCE...' This year, she brought that momentum to major festivals such as Coachella, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, with audiences doubling in size each time.

Born from a surge of inspiration following the release of WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, wor$t man in america serves as a counterpart to its predecessor, expanding SLAYYYTER's sonic world through an inverted lens. The new album introduces contrasting visuals and a fresh perspective on the themes and ideas explored in the project before it. Its first taste, 'brand new chanel$,' marked SLAYYYTER's Billboard Hot 100 debut and earned her second VMAs nomination for 'Song Of the Summer', while 'crank 2' followed as a reimagining of one of her breakout tracks. wor$t man in america is out December 4.

Photo Credit: Kait Muro













Photo Credit: Kait Muro

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