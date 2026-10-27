Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Simone Green Announces BLACK QUEEN LIVE Tour Kicking Off January 5
The tour will visit City Winery locations and support Green's sophomore album BLACK QUEEN.
Simone Green has announced the first round of dates for her upcoming City Winery 'Black Queen LIVE Tour.' The tour will kick off in her hometown of Chicago on January 5th and 6th, followed by St. Louis on January 7th, Memphis on January 16th, Baltimore on January 19th, and Boston on January 22nd.
'I am beyond thrilled to be able to headline my own, City Winery tour in various markets. This has been a longtime coming and a dream come to fruition, and I get to kick it off in my home-town of Chicago,' shares Simone. 'I am looking forward to visiting and bringing the Simone Green experience to everyone night after night,' she adds.
The tour supports Green's sophomore album, 'Black Queen,' which was inspired by the strength, resilience, and undeniable brilliance of Black women. The 6-track project isn't just an album—it's a declaration of confidence, culture, healing, and self-worth. 'After everything I've experienced in my own life—from surviving breast cancer twice, to building businesses, leading bands, and navigating an industry that often asks women, especially Black women, to make themselves smaller—I wanted to create a body of work that celebrates our power instead of our pain,' shares Simone Green. 'This album is a love letter to Black women who have earned every crown they wear,' she adds.
Earlier this year, the 2-time breast cancer survivor released the first single from the album, also titled 'Black Queen,' to rave reviews. The self-titled track touched and inspired listeners around the globe. Simone was able to embark on her first 'Black Queen Promotional Tour' and visited markets that included New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and her hometown of Chicago. The song and music video received airplay on BET Soul, BETher and BET.com, among others.
The next offering to be released from the 'Black Queen' album is the soulful song 'Breathe.' Inspired by the complicated and sometimes intense relationship issues and the healing that a woman has to experience, the tune was written by Simone Green and Jeffery Dillard and was produced by Jeffery Dillard.
Another highlight of the album is the inspirational and uplifting tune 'The Message.' 'The song came from a place of compassion and faith. I was thinking about the conversations we all have with people who are hurting—those moments when someone quietly admits they're struggling, they've lost their peace, or they feel like they're carrying the weight of the world by themselves. I wanted to write a song that speaks directly to that person,' shares Simone. 'One of my favorite lines in the song is, 'Hold on, be strong. God's got a plan for you. Just breathe. Believe. You will make it through.' Those words capture the heart of the message I wanted to share.'
The inspiration also came from a desire to leave a legacy. The album features production from SFR, Jefferey Dillard and Arnell Newman.
Black Queen Track Listing
1. Black Queen
2. Breathe
3. Ooh Wee
4. Married to My Music
5. The Message
6. Love Is The Reason
In the coming weeks, Simone Green will resume her 'Black Queen' promotional tour with stops in Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, St. Louis, and Houston, among others.
Tour Dates
Chicago, IL - January 5th | January 6th - City Winery
St. Louis, MO. - January 7th - City Winery
Memphis, TN - January 15th-16th - St. Jude Celebration of Hope
Baltimore, MD - January 19th - Keystone Korner
Boston, MA - January 22nd - City Winery
About Simone Green
Simone Green is a Chicago-based vocalist, songwriter, and cultural storyteller whose body of work spans decades and genres, including a #1 independent radio hit, 'We Could Be,' and a voice woven into the fabric of American media, from award-winning campaigns for Walmart, Toyota, and the Illinois Lottery to placements on Dance Revolution on CBS Networks and the television series Ugly Betty on ABC Networks.
Originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, Simone relocated to Chicago in 1997, where she co-founded the beloved band Soul Sanctuary, performing to sold-out crowds and becoming a respected fixture in the city's music community. Her work bridges soul, R&B, and contemporary music with emotional precision and cultural truth.
Photo Credit: Erika Bracey
Photo Credit: Erika Bracey
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