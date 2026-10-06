Photos: Sheryl Crow to Headline Live On Sunset Free Concert

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The City of West Hollywood announced that Sheryl Crow will headline Live On Sunset, a free one-day concert taking over the iconic Sunset Strip between Doheny Drive and San Vicente Boulevard on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The nine-time GRAMMY Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee returns to the same stretch of Sunset Boulevard where she played some of her earliest shows at The Roxy and The Viper Room. Crow's Live On Sunset performance will be the first major show following the release of her upcoming 12th studio album, Pick You Up, on October 9.

Crow is joined by Local Natives, Empress Of, Grace Bowers, Doug Locke, and Mia Moretti, creating a multi-generational lineup of up-and-comers, remix artists, and icons that celebrates both the legacy and future of music on The Sunset Strip. Every artist on the bill has roots in West Hollywood and on The Sunset Strip. Local Natives performed on Sunset Boulevard in 2016, Grace Bowers performed at the Troubadour this year, Empress Of has sold out The Roxy twice, Doug Locke built his career at Hotel Ziggy, and longtime West Hollywood resident Mia Moretti got her start in music playing vinyl at The Standard Hotel.

'Sheryl Crow has a deep connection to the Sunset Strip. In the early days of her career, she performed at legendary venues like the Roxy and the Viper Room,' said City of West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman. 'Live On Sunset is about celebrating the musical legacies of the Sunset Strip while carrying them forward to the future. We are honored to welcome Sheryl Crow back to the neighborhood for Live On Sunset.'

Crow launched her career as a backup singer and duet partner for Michael Jackson on his Bad World Tour from 1987 to 1989. In 1997, Crow was one of the major performers at the inaugural Lilith Fair, the all-female music festival that later inspired Olivia Rodrigo's 2026 Daisy Chain Fields music festival. Since the start of her career, Crow has released 11 full-length studio albums, sold more than 50 million units worldwide, and collaborated with major artists including Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

'The intimate venues in West Hollywood will always hold a special place in my heart because they're where I figured out who I was as an artist,' says Sheryl Crow. 'Returning to the street where people first gave me a shot and really listened makes headlining Live On Sunset that much more meaningful. It feels right to bring these new songs to the same place where the old ones found their first audience.'

LA-based Local Natives performed on Sunset Boulevard in 2016 and this year, celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, Sunlit Youth. Empress Of, who has sold out the Roxy twice, brings her signature electro pop to the Live On Sunset stage. Grace Bowers had her breakout performance at The Troubadour in The Rainbow District, and her debut EP, Grace, is out November 5, drawing on The Riot Grrrl movement and her love for 90s punk and rock genres. Doug Locke began as a rising artist and anchored his career at Sunset Strip staple Hotel Ziggy. Visit West Hollywood ambassador and longtime city resident, Spaghetti Moretti Records' Mia Moretti got her start in music playing vinyl at the legendary Standard Hotel on Sunset Strip. Today she can be found on the global DJ scene supporting her own releases including the recent EP GET READY! and compilation Chef's Kiss Radio Vol. 1 Ibiza.

Live On Sunset will feature one main stage, outdoor activations, food and beverage, and corridor-wide fan engagement. The concert is free with registration, which opens on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, on the website.

For more information about Live On Sunset and to stay up-to-date with event times and specifics, street closures, and more, visit www.liveonsunsetweho.com and follow www.instagram.com/liveonsunsetweho. For SMS/text message updates, text 'sunset' to (323) 848-5000.

About the City of West Hollywood

There is no place in the world like the City of West Hollywood. At just 1.9 square miles, West Hollywood is a global destination known for its bold spirit, creative energy, vibrant culture, and long history of championing inclusion and self-expression. West Hollywood is home to iconic neighborhoods recognized around the world, including the Sunset Strip, one of the most legendary spots in music and entertainment history. For generations, the Sunset Strip has been a place where artists are discovered, cultural movements take shape, and unforgettable moments in music history unfold. From the Sunset Strip to the Rainbow District and Design District, the City of West Hollywood brings together entertainment, music, nightlife, arts, design, dining, and community in a way found nowhere else. Visit www.weho.org and follow the City of West Hollywood on social media @wehocity.

About JJLA

Live On Sunset is produced by JJLA, the award-winning events and entertainment agency behind OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride, where artists of all ranges have performed, including the Pussycat Dolls' only North American tour stop, Kylie Minogue, Kesha, Lizzo, Doechii, and more. JJLA is an Emmy Award-winning live event production, experiential, and entertainment agency creating ground-up events that grow audiences, energize fans, and connect communities. Visit www.jj-la.com and follow JJLA on social media @meetjjla.

About Sheryl Crow

Songwriter. Activist. Rock star. Woman. Champion. Mother. Nine-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow is many things, but at the core, she remains a creative spirit channeling her talents into music that lifts people up, brings them together, and speaks to the truths on the horizon. More than thirty years after winning her first Grammy, as well as Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for 'All I Wanna Do,' the Kennett, Missouri-born guitarist/vocalist/creative thought about all she'd done, the places she'd been, the lives that'd touched hers – and saw the rich tapestry her journey had become. Crow's is a career beyond dreams, with songs that defined the third wave of feminism, a rockist's ability to sweep the pop charts without losing any edge and enough wide-open Midwestern joy to captivate the world. Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, with seven albums charting in the Top 10, and five certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile. In 2022, the full-length documentary film based on Crow's life and career, entitled Sheryl, premiered to critical acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival ahead of its network premiere on SHOWTIME. An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. Crow released her 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, on March 29, 2024. She is now preparing to release her highly anticipated 12th studio album Pick You Up, due out October 9, 2026, continuing her legacy as one of music's most enduring and influential voices.

































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