Photos: Set Your Goals to Launch 20 Years of Mutiny Tour Starting Tonight in Baltimore

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Rock band Set Your Goals kicked off their 20 Years of Mutiny! Anniversary Tour tonight in Baltimore, celebrating two decades since the release of their debut full-length album, Mutiny! The band, fresh off signing to In Bloom earlier this year, is also sharing a brand new single, 'Big Couch.'

The song is streaming now, with an accompanying music video. 'Big Couch' is also featured via an exclusive 7' alongside previous single 'Accelerate,' which marked the band's first new music since 2014. Pre-orders for the initial pressing are sold out, but fans will have the chance to buy an exclusive tour variant, limited to 25 copies per show, at Set Your Goals' headline tour dates.

The band shared the following about the new single: 'This song feels like the logical next step in the progression of our songwriting as a band. Stylistically, it is a bit of an outlier with a heavier dose of emotional content, which is also what makes it so special to us. The lyrics are about reaching an age where one finds oneself in the position of role model for younger people, grappling with the significance of one's actions, and making an earnest effort not to let them down. Crafting this song was a communal effort, which included the sounds of some of the band's and our producer Scott's children playing. We even enlisted a few friends to help out with vocals on the last chorus, including Scott's wife, Ashley.'

Set Your Goals will tour the east coast this month with special guests The Warriors, Restraining Order, War Is Hell, and Stateside. The band has enlisted I Am The Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, and Giveaway for the west coast leg, taking place in December. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available now at setyourgoals.band.

Set Your Goals have been making waves this year with performances at Vans Warped Tour in DC, Long Beach, and Mexico City. The band will appear at the festival's upcoming Orlando date in November.

About Set Your Goals

Formed in 2004, Set Your Goals is a Bay Area-based rock band whose pop punk meets melodic hardcore style earned them a place in the scene amongst bands like Lifetime, CIV, New Found Glory, the Movielife, and Saves the Day. They burst onto the scene in 2005 with their debut self-titled EP, released in 2005 on Straight on Records, before its re-release as Reset in April 2006 via Eulogy. They followed up three months later with their infectious debut full-length, Mutiny!, which blended rousing melodic hardcore with insightful, positive lyrics and ample pirate references.

Set Your Goals hit the road that year in support of the record, playing several dates with Gorilla Biscuits and Comeback Kid before spending fall alongside Less Than Jake, the Loved Ones, and Catch 22. In 2008, Set Your Goals left Eulogy, signing on with Epitaph the following year for the release of their second album, This Will Be the Death of Us. The band continued to tour, hitting the road with bands like Four Year Strong, The Swellers, and You Me at Six before releasing their third album, Burning at Both Ends, in 2011.

Set Your Goals is: Jordan Brown, Matt Wilson, Mike Ambrose, Dan Coddaire, Audelio Flores, Joe Saucedo (when available to tour), and many friends over the years.

Tour Dates

10/1 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (SOLD OUT)

10/3 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

10/4 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour **

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

12/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

12/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/20 – San Jose, CA @ the Ritz

** - Indicates Festival Date











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