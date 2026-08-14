Nicole Alexis Announces New EP SYMPATHY REHAB, Shares Single "Broken"

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Nicole Alexis has announced a new EP titled SYMPATHY REHAB, set for release via Hard Working Records. The Nashville-based alternative artist, who stylizes her name as N/A, is releasing the news alongside a new single, 'Broken,' as well as an acoustic version of the track.

Sympathy Rehab is set to be released on September 25th via Hard Working Records.

''Sympathy Rehab' feels like the most comfortable I've ever been in my own music,' N/A shares. 'I stopped worrying as much about what I thought a record was supposed to sound like and started following the things I naturally gravitate toward… live drums, guitars, imperfect performances and lyrics that feel like something I would actually say. There are a lot of different emotions across these four songs, but the thing that connects them for me is how honest they feel.'

About 'Broken', she adds: ''Broken' came from a period where I felt like I was constantly trying to hold everything together, even when I knew I wasn't doing a very good job at it. I wanted the song to capture that feeling without making it feel overly dramatic. It sits in that uncomfortable space of knowing everything is falling apart, but still trying to push through it and make sense of everything as it's happening.'

N/A has quietly taken the internet by storm over the last few years, building a following of hundreds of thousands across social media with her stripped back and looped covers of fan favorites from New Found Glory, Kelly Clarkson, Smashing Pumpkins, My Chemical Romance, A Day To Remember, Dashboard Confessional, blink-182, and more.

Her songwriting skills and instrumental prowess are on full display throughout N/A's debut EP Mirrors & Smoke, including hit single 'Don't Tell Me To Breathe' – featured in the launch of Fender's Quantum LT – and 'Just A Friend', which was teased last year while performing at Vans Warped Tour on The Unplugged Stage in Orlando.

Following the EP, N/A announced that she had signed with Hard Working Records, joining the label's roster of rising stars, including Rachel Grae, Earth To Eve, naarjesse, and Billie Reekie. She made her label debut with 'Goodbye' and continues to release new music with the recent addition of single 'Broken' and upcoming release of Sympathy Rehab.

About Nicole Alexis

Nicole Alexis is a Nashville-based alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer carving her own lane in modern DIY rock. After spending years behind the scenes writing and producing for other artists, Nicole quietly built her own project from the ground up, performing, producing, and engineering every release herself. Blending raw alternative energy with vulnerable singer-songwriter storytelling, her music resonates with listeners who feel deeply and think loudly.

Her hands-on artistry and live performances have earned recognition and co-signs from legacy acts like New Found Glory, 30 Seconds To Mars, and Breaking Benjamin — while she continues to remain fiercely independent. Despite her technical precision and self-produced catalog, Nicole maintains the grounded accessibility of the girl next door, cultivating a transparent and highly engaged online community that grows with every release. As she prepares a new wave of acoustic-leaning EPs and live performance projects, Nicole Alexis stands as a true one-woman operation.

Tracklist

1. Goodbye

2. Broken

3. Broken (Acoustic)

4. Mad!

5. When You Said Forever

'Broken' is described as a reflection on the struggle to hold things together while feeling like everything is falling apart, according to the artist. Nicole Alexis has drawn comparisons to acts such as Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World and Michelle Branch.

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