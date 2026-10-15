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Photos: SYSTEM OF A DOWN to Celebrate TOXICITY 25th Anniversary at LA Gallery

The free exhibition features rare artifacts, immersive installations, and merchandise celebrating the album's cultural impact.

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Photos: SYSTEM OF A DOWN to Celebrate TOXICITY 25th Anniversary at LA Gallery

GRAMMY Award-winning rock icons SYSTEM OF A DOWN are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Toxicity with a week-long exhibition at BEYOND THE STREETS in Los Angeles, which opened on Tuesday, October 13, and offers free entry through October 18, inviting fans to step inside the immersive world of an album that has become a defining pillar of modern rock.

Released on September 4, 2001, Toxicity debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Deemed SPIN's album of the year, it quickly became a cultural touchstone, giving voice to a generation entering a rapidly changing world.

Twenty-five years later, Toxicity has never stopped resonating. Its collision of chaos and beauty, aggression and vulnerability, social consciousness and surrealism has created a resounding impact, transcending genres, geography, and generations. What began as an uncompromising record became a shared cultural experience that continues to be discovered, interpreted, and embraced by new audiences around the globe. It endures because it never asked the world to look away. And over 2 decades on, System Of A Down remains as provocative, visceral, and culturally relevant as ever—cementing their place as one of the most influential artists in rock history.

System Of A Down x Beyond The Streets: Toxicity 25th Anniversary Exhibition transforms the Los Angeles gallery into a living tribute to one of rock's most impactful records. Across a week-long run, fans will be invited to celebrate with exclusive merch offerings, a display of rare artifacts and ephemera from the Toxicity era, immersive installations, iconography, and the history that made the album a generational touchstone. The exhibition offers longtime devotees and new fans alike a rare, up-close encounter with the album's legacy - free and open to the public for its entire run.

Event Details

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 through Sunday, October 18, 2026

Location: 434 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

No Ticket Required - Free Entry

About System Of A Down

Few bands have defined heavy music like SYSTEM OF A DOWN. Since emerging onto the global stage, the four-piece have become one of the most distinctive and impactful bands of the past 3 decades. Formed in Los Angeles, SOAD have soundtracked personal, political, sonic, and spiritual revolution since the 1998 release of their multi-platinum self-titled debut. With era-defining albums such as their seminal release, Toxicity, the band has sold over 42 million albums worldwide. The quartet consistently sells out stadiums across the globe, and regularly registers over 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them one of the most-listened-to rock/alternative bands in the world. SYSTEM OF A DOWN is Daron Malakian [guitars, vocals], Serj Tankian [vocals, keys], Shavo Odadjian [bass], and John Dolmayan [drums].

About Beyond The Streets

BEYOND THE STREETS is a flagship gallery and cultural venue dedicated to celebrating contemporary and emerging artists working in graffiti and street art. Founded by Roger Gastman, its Los Angeles home at 434 N La Brea Ave features rotating galleries, free and open to the public, alongside a curated shop and an active exhibition schedule spotlighting the mark-makers and rule-breakers who have shaped the culture.

Photo Credit: Glen E. Friedman (hi-res here + multiple LIVE band photos)

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Photo Credit: Glen E. Friedman (hi-res here + multiple LIVE band photos)
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