Photos: SUWANNEE ROOTS REVIVAL Schedule to Feature Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush

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The 10th Suwannee Roots Revival has announced its daily schedules for this year's festival, taking place Thursday, October 8, through Sunday, October 11, at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida. The four-day family-friendly music festival includes camping, music workshops, kids' activities, arts & crafts, and daily yoga.





Trampled by Turtles

Sam Bush ush



This year's lineup includes Trampled by Turtles (Sat), Sam Bush (Sat), Leftover Salmon (Thu), Peter Rowan (Thu), Donna the Buffalo (Fri, Sat, Sun), Jim Lauderdale (Thu, Fri, Sun), Shadowgrass (Fri), Eddie 9V (Fri), Shinyribs (Fri, Sat), Amelia Day (Fri, Sat), The Lee Boys with Roosevelt Collier (Sat), Armchair Boogie (Fri, Sat), The Resolvers, Asydequest, Verlon Thompson, Jon Stickley Trio, The Grass Is Dead, Mosier Brothers Band, Holy Roller, Victoria Cardona, Two Foot Level, Suns of Stars, Yet To Be Gold, The Jack Shealy Band, Firewater Tent Revival, Nikki Talley Band, Quartermoon, and Sloppy Joe.

The full schedule is available at suwanneerootsrevival.com/schedule.

Many of the performers have long histories of Suwannee performances and surprise on-stage musical collaborations. Music will be staged in a variety of areas — the tree-lined Big Cosmo's Amphitheater, The Dance Tent, The Music Hall, and Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch — with many acts playing multiple times. Musicians of all levels are invited to join in at the many campground pickin' party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

The festival is set on 800 acres of Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River in northern Florida.

Suwannee Roots Revival has also unveiled the 2026 art poster, designed by J Cox Illustration & Design. Art posters will be available on-site at Festival Merch, and screen-printed T-shirts will be available from Russell at T-Shirt City.

The Vendor Village features a range of arts and crafts with an emphasis on original creations and unique items, as well as culinary offerings. The festival also includes a kids area near the Music Farmers Stage, with crafts, circus toys, open areas for running, and a kids parade at the end of the weekend.

SOSMP offers a general store, full-service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hookups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals, are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, about 30 minutes south of the Georgia state line and about 45 minutes north of Gainesville. Further information is available at www.musicliveshere.com.

Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping Thursday-Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Tickets are on sale at suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2026 Lineup with Days2Play

Trampled By Turtles (Sat)

Sam Bush (Sat)

Leftover Salmon (Thu)

Peter Rowan (Thu)

Donna the Buffalo (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Jim Lauderdale (Thu/Fri/Sun)

Shadowgrass (Fri)

Eddie 9V (Fri)

Shinyribs (Fri & Sat)

Amelia Day (Fri & Sat)

The Lee Boys feat. Roosevelt Collier (Sat)

Armchair Boogie (Fri & Sat)

Verlon Thompson (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Jon Stickley Trio (Thu & Fri)

The Grass Is Dead (Thu/Sat/Sun)

Mosier Brothers Band (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Nikki Talley Band (Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun)

The Resolvers (Fri & Sat)

Asydequest (Sat & Sun)

Holy Roller (Fri & Sat)

Victoria Cardona (Thu/Fri/Sat)

Two Foot Level (Fri & Sat)

Suns of Stars (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Yet To Be Gold (Thu/Fri/Sat)

The Jack Shealy Band (Thu/Fri/Sat)

Firewater Tent Revival (Thu & Fri)

Quartermoon (Thu & Fri)

Sloppy Joe (Thu/Fri/Sat)

Friday Workshops

Dobro with Jared Womack

Fiddle with Lindsay Pruett

Guitar with Tom Nelly

Songwriting with Amelia Day and Nikki Talley

Guitar with Jon Stickley

Saturday Workshops

Kids Talent Show

Sacred Steel with Uncle Al

Banjo with Jeff Mosier

D.U.B. Drums with Gaurav Malhotra

Plus one more TBA!

For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, visit www.suwanneerootsrevival.com.

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