SUWANNEE ROOTS REVIVAL to Add Amelia Day, THE RESOLVERS & More

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The 10th Suwannee Roots Revival has announced lineup additions for this fall's festival, including Amelia Day, The Resolvers, Victoria Cardona, Asydequest, Two Foot Level, Suns of Stars, Yet To Be Gold, The Jack Shealy Band, and Firewater Tent Revival.

They are joining a lineup which includes Trampled by Turtles, Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Peter Rowan, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Shadowgrass, Eddie 9V, Shinyribs, The Lee Boys with Roosevelt Collier, Armchair Boogie, Verlon Thompson, Jon Stickley Trio, The Grass Is Dead, Mosier Brothers Band, Holy Roller, Nikki Talley Band, Quartermoon, and Sloppy Joe.

Suwannee Roots Revival takes place Thursday, October 8, through Sunday, October 11, at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida. The four-day family-friendly music festival includes camping, music workshops, kids' activities, arts & crafts, and daily yoga.

Nestled in 800 acres of Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River in northern Florida, Suwannee Roots Revival celebrates community-based fun, growing friendships, laughing families, and the joy of making memories with friends old and new.

Festival Director Beth Judy says, 'When it comes to music festivals with camping onsite, our venue, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, is the very best. Combine that with our Suwannee Roots Revival's rich history of amazing festivals that have created an open, loving community of people from all walks of life and ages. Add to that this compelling and exciting lineup and you've got the blueprint for an incredible musical adventure filled with fun, laughter and friends. I highly suggest making plans to be there if you have not already. You've never had such a good time!'

Suwannee Roots Revival showcases established and emerging roots musicians throughout the weekend. Many of the performers have long histories of Suwannee performances along with some surprise one-of-a-kind collaborations. There is an open call to play in the many campground pickin' party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

Music will be staged in a variety of areas, with many acts playing multiple times. Big Cosmo's Amphitheater is nestled in a tree-filled natural amphitheater. The Dance Tent is close to the Vendor Village so festivalgoers can dance, shop, and snack at the same time. The Music Hall offers indoor listening experiences with stage lighting, air conditioning, and a cafe. A range of hands-on workshops will take place at the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch, which is sponsored by the festival's nonprofit arm, Live Oak Music and Arts Foundation, which supports music and arts programs in North Florida schools, including the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp.

The Vendor Village features a range of arts and crafts with an emphasis on original creations and unique items, as well as food ranging from healthy to decadent. The festival also includes a kids area near the Music Farmers Stage, with crafts, circus toys, open areas for running, and a kids parade at the end of the weekend.

SOSMP offers guest comforts including a general store, full-service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hookups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals, are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, about 30 minutes south of the Georgia state line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville. Further information is available at www.musicliveshere.com.

Tickets are on sale. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday-Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For complete ticket information, visit suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2026 Lineup

Trampled By Turtles

Sam Bush

Leftover Salmon

Shadowgrass

Eddie 9V

Shinyribs

Amelia Day

The Lee Boys feat. Roosevelt Collier

Armchair Boogie

The Resolvers

Asydequest

Holy Roller

Victoria Cardona

Two Foot Level

Suns of Stars

Yet To Be Gold

The Jack Shealy Band

Firewater Tent Revival

Returning Treasured Festival Favorites

Peter Rowan

Donna the Buffalo

Jim Lauderdale

Verlon Thompson

Jon Stickley Trio

The Grass Is Dead

Mosier Brothers Band

Nikki Talley Band

Quartermoon

Sloppy Joe

For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, visit www.suwanneerootsrevival.com.

Further updates are available at www.facebook.com/suwanneeroots and on Instagram: @SuwanneeRoots.

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