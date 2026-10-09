Photos: STRONGBOI to Tour North America Early 2027 with New Single "Dizzy"
The second single from STRONGBOI's anticipated second album arrives ahead of a North American headline tour.
STRONGBOI, the project founded by Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin, have released their latest single 'dizzy.' Driven by a bassline, 'dizzy' invites the listener to get lost in over 4 minutes of funk-infused escapism.
'dizzy' marks the second glimpse into STRONGBOI's highly anticipated second album and follows 'think twice,' which arrived at the end of July. The hazy neo-psych single offered what the band calls a micro melodic mission statement: 'We just want the music to be front and center and for that to be all we can offer,' strongboi share.
STRONGBOI's 2026 return began back in June when they announced an upcoming headline tour and performed at the Newport Folk Festival. The 21-date tour across North America and Europe will kick off this year, in Brussels at the end of November, before finishing up next year with two nights in Los Angeles. Joining them will be artist, producer and multi instrumentalist Salami Rose Joe Louis, who has previously featured on fan favourite 'unconditional.'
Gig-goers will be treated to a line up of six musicians, each playing their part in making strongboi, according to the release, 'one very well-oiled band.' As well as selling out shows on both sides of the Atlantic, including a show at London's Village Underground, last year the band linked up with Men I Trust for a 31-date tour across North America.
Upcoming Tour Dates
2026
November 24 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
November 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
November 26 - Paris, France - Trabendo
November 27 - London, UK - Scala
November 29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
2027
February 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
February 18 - Montreal, QC - Le National
February 20 - New York, NY - Warsaw
February 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
February 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
February 25 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
February 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
March 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
March 4 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
March 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
March 6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
March 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro
March 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriett's
March 12 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard
March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
About STRONGBOI
strongboi is the glo-fi project of long-time Berlin friends and bandmates Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin. The pair began their alt-pop experimentation with Casio keyboards and broken down toys, before it evolved into something bigger. strongboi's self-titled debut album was released in 2023 - a seven-song release recorded directly to tape. The debut album was followed by 2025's EP 1, which saw them receive support from The Line of Best Fit, Clash, COLORS x Studio, Notion, tmrw magazine, as well as a KEXP session. The band has accumulated over 40 million streams and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify.
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