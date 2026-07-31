STRONGBOI Release New Single THINK TWICE

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Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin, the duo behind STRONGBOI, have released a new single titled THINK TWICE.

Today, strongboi (Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin) release their first single of the year titled 'think twice.' The hazy, neo-psych jewel offers the world a micro melodic mission statement: 'We just want the music to be front and center and for that to be all we can offer,' strongboi share. Charming and upbeat it's only when you peel back the layers that you hear the vulnerability in not knowing where you stand. Meticulous layers of instrumentation and heavenly harmonies are peppered with strongboi's unmistakable, signature seasoning that continues to put them on the map.

The band adds, ''think twice' is our playful first offering of our second album, inviting people into the world of our favorite body of work yet.'

strongboi performed at Newport Folk Festival this past weekend and will headline a North American tour this fall with support from Salami Rose Joe Louis.

'think twice' single artwork by Jilly McGrath

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