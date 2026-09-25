Photos: SPIDERS Share Title Track CRYSTAL EYES with Official Video

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Swedish rock band SPIDERS have shared the title track from their upcoming album, 'Crystal Eyes,' set for release on September 25th via Sound Pollution. The new track arrives alongside an official music video.

The song features production by Kalle Gustafsson Jerneholm and György Barocsai (Svenska Grammofonstudion), with drive, attitude, intensity, and an instinctive sense for melody coming together in the track. At the center is Ann-Sofie Hoyles' voice, guiding the listener through a chorus described as one that 'refuses to let go.'

Accompanying the single is a new music video created by production company Smack in close collaboration with the band. The video connects with the album's artwork and overall aesthetic.

With their new album 'Crystal Eyes,' SPIDERS deliver what is described as their most powerful statement yet. Recorded at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg with producers Kalle Gustafsson Jerneholm and György Barocsai, the album is described as a high-voltage rock record bursting with energy, attitude, and a deep love for rock's past, present, and future.

Building on the momentum of last year's 'Sharp Objects,' 'Crystal Eyes' captures the band's blend of hard rock, garage, punk, and new wave with renewed confidence and intensity, showcasing the raw power and songwriting that have become their trademark.

'Crystal Eyes' Track List

1. Creature Of The Night

2. Flying Too High

3. Quit You

4. Do You Think About Me?

5. (Doomed To A) Life Of Miser

6. Heart Of Stone

7. Crystal Eyes

8. Playing With Fire

9. Loser

10. A Little Too Late

Since forming in Gothenburg in 2012, SPIDERS have earned a reputation on stages across Europe and the United States. Through albums including 'Flash Point,' 'Shake Electric,' and 'Killer Machine,' the band has carved out a sound where classic rock 'n' roll collides with garage rock, punk attitude, and new wave swagger. 'Sharp Objects,' their first release on Wild Kingdom, marked a new chapter for the band and climbed to No. 1 on Sweden's physical album chart, setting the stage for the follow-up 'Crystal Eyes.'

The band's growing profile has been fueled by a run of live performances. Last year, SPIDERS toured extensively alongside The Hellacopters before collaborating on a split single paying tribute to the late David Johansen. This spring, they continued their momentum with a Spanish tour alongside The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

Praised by Classic Rock, Record Collector, Sweden Rock Magazine, and Vive Le Rock, SPIDERS have been described as '70s-soaked hard rock,' 'Motörhead chaos,' and a 'riff party.' With 'Crystal Eyes,' the band continues to push forward while remaining true to the spirit that has defined them from the beginning.

SPIDERS Are

Ann-Sofie Hoyles – vocals

John Hoyles – guitar

Rickard Hellgren – guitar

Alex Mayr – bass

Oskar Brindmark – drums











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