Photos: RANCID to Celebrate 30 Years of ...AND OUT COME THE WOLVES With Box Set

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Bay Area punk band Rancid is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the platinum-certified ...And Out Come The Wolves with an expanded boxed set, available for pre-order now. The anniversary edition brings together the studio album, the demo and live record Alive, unreleased live recordings from NYC, long out-of-print 7-inches, and exclusive memorabilia in a 2LP/4 7-inch set.

Pressed on vinyl for the first time, Alive is a collection of rare demos and live performances of the studio album's songs spanning 1995 to 2016. With assistance from two Rancid fans and archivists (@rancidcollector & @rancid_fanatic) plus material from the band's own archives, the record includes resurfaced lost demos, selections from the band's 1995 BBC Session and performances recorded in San Francisco, Tokyo, Manchester, Montreal, and more.

The collection also includes the previously unreleased Live In NYC featuring 'Roots Radical' and 'Ruby Soho' recorded in November 1995. Alongside long out-of-print pressings of Roots Radical, Ruby Soho, and Timebomb, which have only been available on 2024's B Sides and C Sides.

Originally released on August 22, 1995, ...And Out Come The Wolves saw the already established punks reach meteoric heights and solidify their refusal to 'sell out'. Propelled by the Billboard Modern Rock charting singles 'Time Bomb' (#8), 'Ruby Soho' (#13), and 'Roots Radical' (#27), the record reached #45 on the Billboard 200 and catalyzed the 1990s punk rock revival. More than three decades later, ...And Out Come The Wolves continues to be lauded as one of the genre's most influential records, appearing on numerous Greatest Punk Album lists, including Rolling Stone, Revolver, Metal Hammer, and Loudwire.

About Rancid

Emerging from Berkeley, California, Rancid has now been a living, breathing punk rock band for over a quarter century. Back in 1991, after the demise of their much-beloved first band, Operation Ivy, founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) decided to do the impossible—start an even better band. Thus, Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album, Rancid, in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band. The result, in 1994, was Let's Go.

In 1995, Rancid released the classic platinum-selling ...And Out Come The Wolves. They followed with the even more ambitious Life Won't Wait in 1998, and in 2000, Rancid released another album entitled Rancid. After Indestructible in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid's current lineup. They subsequently released the albums Let The Dominos Fall (2009), Honor Is All We Know (2014), and Tomorrow Never Comes (2023).

Through it all, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. Rancid gives their listeners a community where everyone can belong. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and an inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

...And Out Come The Wolves (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

LP1: ...And Out Come The Wolves

SIDE A

1. Maxwell Murder

2. The 11th Hour

3. Roots Radical

4. Time Bomb

5. Olympia, WA

6. Lock, Step & Gone

7. Junkie Man

8. Listed M.I.A.

9. Ruby Soho

10. Daly City Train

SIDE B

1. Journey to the End of the Easy Bay

2. She's Automatic

3. Old Friend

4. Disorder and Disarray

5. The Wars End

6. You Don't Care Nothin'

7. As Wicked

8. Avenues & Alleyways

9. The Way I Feel

LP2: Alive

SIDE A

1. Maxwell Murder - Live In Manchester 2003

2. The 11th Hour - Acoustic Live 2006

3. Roots Radical - Demo

4. Time Bomb - BBC Sessions 1995

5. Olympia, WA - Acoustic Live 2011

6. Lock, Step & Gone - Live in Nottingham 2003

7. Junkie Man - BBC Sessions 1995

8. Listed M.I.A. - Acoustic Live 2006

9. Ruby Soho - Live in Cannes 1996

10. Daly City Train - Live in San Francisco 2016

SIDE B

1. Journey to the End of the East Bay - Acoustic Live 2006

2. She's Automatic - BBC Sessions 1995

3. Old Friend - Live in Tokyo 2009

4. Disorder and Disarray - Demo

5. The Wars End - Live in Los Angeles 2009

6. You Don't Care Nothin' - Live in Tokyo 2001

7. As Wicked - Live in Montreal 2003

8. Avenues & Alleyways - Live in Sankt Goarshausen 1998

9. The Way I Feel – Demo

*first vinyl pressing

Live In NYC (November 1995) 7'

SIDE A

Roots Radicals

SIDE B

Ruby Soho

Roots Radical 7' (out-of-print since 1996)

SIDE A

Roots Radical

SIDE B

I Wanna Riot

Timebomb 7' (out-of-print since 1994)

SIDE A

Time Bomb

SIDE B

The War's End / Blast 'Em

Ruby Soho 7' (out-of-print since 1996)

SIDE A

Ruby Soho

SIDE B

That's Entertainment / Disorder And Disarray

Memorabilia

A 45 adapter

12' band-signed lithograph of album artwork

Rancid logo sticker sheet

Screen-printed patch of album artwork

Rancid logo enamel pin



















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