Stay Out to Release Debut LP BROKEN HOMES, Play Oakland Show

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Oakland punk band STAY OUT has released its debut full-length album, BROKEN HOMES, a 15-track record that follows singles including NO ESCAPE and CITY LIGHTS. The release caps nearly a decade of independent, DIY work for the East Bay quartet, who were recognized earlier this year by Alternative Press alongside acts such as GREEN DAY and RANCID. Vocalist and bassist Grant Pack said the title track grew out of a period of personal reflection, adding that the band wanted to capture what he described as the rollercoaster feeling of leaving a chaotic home.

The 15-track LP arrives following a string of acclaimed singles, including 'No Escape,' 'City Lights,' and the album's title track, each exploring themes of identity, isolation, and finding belonging amid fractured relationships.

Recognized earlier this year by Alternative Press as one of the East Bay's standout punk bands alongside legendary Bay Area acts like Green Day and Rancid, Stay Out have spent nearly a decade building a devoted following entirely on their own terms. Whether performing acoustic sets outside Vans Warped Tour, bringing punk directly to the streets, or growing a loyal grassroots fanbase through relentless DIY determination, the Oakland quartet have embodied the independent spirit that has long defined the East Bay scene.

Reflecting on the deeply personal nature of the title track, vocalist and bassist Grant Pack shares, “Honestly, when we were in the writing process of “Broken Homes,” I was in a state of intense self reflection and introspection, unsure of what to expect. When making the title track, we went through so many versions. I wanted to give the rollercoaster energy experience of what leaving a chaotic home actually feels like, we lived that life, so we know that it will resonate authentically.”

Leading up to the release of Broken Homes, Stay Out steadily unveiled three singles that captured the emotional and sonic scope of the record. The title track, 'Broken Homes,' serves as the album's emotional centerpiece, expanding those ideas into a powerful meditation on belonging, resilience, and the family we choose for ourselves. 'No Escape' introduced the album's themes with a blistering look at feeling trapped by circumstance, while 'City Lights' reflected on growing older and watching places once filled with possibility become reminders of what has been lost. Together, the three songs chart a coming-of-age journey rooted in vulnerability, perseverance, and the unmistakable energy of East Bay punk.

Tour Dates

August 27 @ Kilowatt Bar in San Francisco, CA

August 29 @ Raimondi Park in Oakland, CA ** (Album Release Show)

September 7 @ Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA

September 11 @ Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland, CA ** (Album Release Show)

Tracklist

1. Learn To Live

2. No Escape

3. City Lights

4. Broken Homes

5. Signs

6. Save Me Again

7. Never Change

8. Fix My Life

9. Count Me Out

10. Caramia

11. Loss

12. Forgot To Pray

13. Stay Forever

14. Time To Go

Find out more at officialstayout.com.

STAY OUT is scheduled to play Kilowatt Bar in San Francisco, Raimondi Park in Oakland, Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, and Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland, with the Raimondi Park and Eli's Mile High Club dates billed as album release shows.

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