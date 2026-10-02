Photos: Quavo Releases QRÖMELIFE Album Executive Produced by Pharrell Williams

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Quavo has officially released his highly anticipated new album, QRÖMELIFE. Executive produced by Pharrell Williams, the 14-track project brings together an all-star cast of collaborators including Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator, Yung Miami, Justin Timberlake, T.I., and more.

QRÖMELIFE brings the different dimensions of Quavo's artistry together on one project, channeling the versatility he has displayed throughout his career into a body of work that feels distinctly his own. The melodic instincts behind some of his biggest records sit alongside the Atlanta sound he helped push around the world, while years of experimentation and collaboration have opened up entirely new sides of his music. Developed closely alongside Pharrell over more than a year and a half, with sessions spanning Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris and a yacht in Miami, the album marks their most expansive collaboration yet. Rather than reinventing himself, Quavo uses the project to bring those different parts of his artistry into sharper focus.

At the center of QRÖMELIFE is the idea of reflection. The album draws from the pressure, perseverance, loss, and experiences that have shaped Quavo's journey, not as something to leave behind, but as part of what has made him who he is today. That story came into focus this week with a new short film shared by Quavo, which looks back on the highs and lows that brought him to this moment. Moving through his grief following the loss of Takeoff, the film shifts when Takeoff appears on screen with a reminder to block out the noise and keep moving forward, giving way to moments of triumph, Pharrell telling Quavo that everything is about to change, and finally Quavo embracing his daughter. QRÖMELIFE carries that same perspective, reflecting everything Quavo has experienced while looking firmly toward what comes next.

The arrival of QRÖMELIFE follows a rollout that began in Paris with 'HAAVIN,' which debuted as the opening soundtrack to Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show. Quavo followed with 'Trance' before returning home to Atlanta to premiere 'Backwards' featuring T.I. with a live performance at WWE's Sunday Night Main Event. With all 14 tracks now out, QRÖMELIFE brings the journey that began earlier this year into full view.

Alongside its release across DSPs, QRÖMELIFE is now available to purchase on CD.

QRÖMELIFE Tracklist

1. Backwards feat. T.I.

2. BA feat. Future

3. Hit-A-Lik

4. Away feat. Offset

5. Baby Breath feat. Pharrell, Tyler the Creator & A$AP Rocky

6. Trance

7. Factory Trim

8. Sweep

9. Ball My Love feat. Lil Baby

10. HAOYU DEWDAT feat. Yung Miami

11. House Music feat. Justin Timberlake

12. Thick in the Mirror

13. HAAVIN

14. Destined







QRÖMELIFE CD LAYOUT IMAGES HERE





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