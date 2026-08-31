Don Diablo and A$AP Ferg Release New Single PLAIN JANE

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Dance-electronic artist Don Diablo has released a new single, 'Plain Jane,' with A$AP Ferg, the founder of A$AP Mob, out now via HEXAGON.

Don Diablo originally made his own version of Ferg's track while touring Saudi Arabia with Quavo and Metro Boomin, with no plans to ever release it — but the reaction kept getting bigger every time he played it, until it became one of the biggest moments in his set. He went back and perfected it, Ferg came on board, and it is now coming out as an official collaboration. The track is a high-energy collision of electronic music and hip-hop, and it follows in the same vein as Don Diablo's March collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and remix for Becky G. It is another major hip-hop link-up from Don Diablo's forthcoming FLUX album, after releases with Wiz Khalifa, Bipolar Sunshine and Pink Sweat$.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6qHO2D1ZEvpSiHNnfclRAa

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