 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Don Diablo and A$AP Ferg Release New Single PLAIN JANE

The track grew out of a version Diablo performed while touring Saudi Arabia with Quavo and Metro Boomin.

By:

Dance-electronic artist Don Diablo has released a new single, 'Plain Jane,' with A$AP Ferg, the founder of A$AP Mob, out now via HEXAGON.

Don Diablo originally made his own version of Ferg's track while touring Saudi Arabia with Quavo and Metro Boomin, with no plans to ever release it — but the reaction kept getting bigger every time he played it, until it became one of the biggest moments in his set. He went back and perfected it, Ferg came on board, and it is now coming out as an official collaboration. The track is a high-energy collision of electronic music and hip-hop, and it follows in the same vein as Don Diablo's March collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and remix for Becky G. It is another major hip-hop link-up from Don Diablo's forthcoming FLUX album, after releases with Wiz Khalifa, Bipolar Sunshine and Pink Sweat$.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6qHO2D1ZEvpSiHNnfclRAa

Recent Articles
MGK and Yuki Chiba to Release New Single JJK
MGK and Yuki Chiba to Release New Single JJK
7/28/2026
MGK and Wiz Khalifa to Headline MGK Day 2026 in Cleveland
MGK and Wiz Khalifa to Headline MGK Day 2026 in Cleveland
7/23/2026
Quavo Releases New Single TRANCE From QRÖMELIFE Album
Quavo Releases New Single TRANCE From QRÖMELIFE Album
8/14/2026
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts