Quavo Releases New Single TRANCE From QRÖMELIFE Album

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Quavo has released a new single titled TRANCE, the latest offering from his forthcoming album QRÖMELIFE, which is executive produced by Pharrell Williams. The song's official music video, directed by Daps and Quavo and filmed aboard a yacht in Marbella, Spain, was set to premiere the same day. Built on heavy 808s, bouncy hi-hats, and crisp percussion, TRANCE finds Quavo drawn to a dancer on the club floor as he invites her into the world he has built.

Anchored by his signature melodic delivery and quotable bars, the record delivers another instantly memorable anthem that showcases Quavo's enduring hitmaking instincts.

Executive produced by Pharrell Williams, QRÖMELIFE finds Quavo embracing greater clarity, confidence, and purpose. Shaped by perseverance and the experiences that have defined his journey, the album is a reflection of refinement, capturing how pressure can sharpen perspective and reveal a stronger sense of self. Rather than looking back on success, QRÖMELIFE presents Quavo at his most focused and creatively ambitious, carrying every part of his story forward as he continues to build on the influence and legacy that have made him one of the defining voices in modern rap.

'Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile- a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter. He levels you up,' says Quavo.

TRANCE follows Quavo's previous single HAAVIN, which debuted as the opening soundtrack to Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show at Paris' Cité Internationale Universitaire. Quavo has said working with Williams pushes him toward greater versatility, calling him a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter who elevates his collaborators.

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