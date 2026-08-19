Photos: PANORAMA FESTIVAL Wraps Fifth Edition With Solomun, Peggy Gou, Mochakk

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Panorama Festival has wrapped its fifth edition at Cave del Duca in Lecce, closing out three days of global electronic music, cultural experiences and Mediterranean hospitality in Puglia from 14 to 16 August. This year's edition welcomed 43.000 attendees from over 60 countries, strengthening Panorama's position as one of Europe's fastest-growing electronic music festival destinations while continuing to root that growth in the region's culture and landscape.

















































Across the three-day programme, Panorama showcased leading names from the international electronic music scene alongside emerging and regional talent. Friday opened with Mochakk, Jamie Jones b3b Seth Troxler b3b The Martinez Brothers and BLOND:ISH b2b Vintage Culture, alongside Rolbac, Gennaro and Gianni Sabato. Saturday featured Solomun, Peggy Gou and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, alongside Kimonos, Stassy and Benny, while Sunday closed with PAWSA, Mau P and Josh Baker, alongside Saraga, Simone, Lvdovica and Andrea C.

The lineup also brought a run of highly anticipated performances and debut appearances to the site, including Mau P and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, taking audiences on a varied journey through house, techno, and the wider electronic spectrum.

At the heart of the festival experience was Cave del Duca, the 12-hectare natural amphitheatre just outside Lecce. Guided by Panorama's Your Frame in Puglia concept, the site once again brought music, architecture, light, and the surrounding Mediterranean landscape together throughout the three-day event.

Beyond the festival experience itself, Panorama continued to generate activity across the local ecosystem, with more than 500 workers involved in delivering the 2026 edition and over 50 companies contributing to its production, organisation and services, spanning accommodation, transportation, production, auxiliary services, security, F&B and entertainment. The festival also saw 2,500 shuttle transfers sold, supporting the movement of audiences to and from the site throughout the weekend.

Since launching in 2022, Panorama has developed into one of Italy's distinctive electronic music festivals, attracting an increasingly international audience to Puglia. The festival continues to strengthen its position as an international electronic music destination, combining global music with the culture, landscape, and hospitality of Puglia, while contributing to Puglia's growing profile on the international electronic music map.

About Panorama Festival

Panorama Festival is one of Europe's fastest-rising electronic music festivals, transforming Puglia into a global destination for music, culture, and immersive experiences each summer. Set within the dramatic Cave del Duca amphitheatre in Lecce, the festival brings together world-renowned DJs, cutting-edge production, art, and Mediterranean lifestyle, attracting an international audience from more than 40 countries and over 50,000 attendees across the festival dates each summer. Founded in 2022, Panorama Festival has rapidly established itself as a defining cultural platform for Southern Italy, blending global club culture with the identity and beauty of Puglia. Held during Italy's iconic Ferragosto period, the festival continues to elevate the region on the international stage through music, tourism, and contemporary storytelling, earning recognition from leading global media including DJ Mag, ranking in the publication's Top 50 Most Popular Festivals in the World in 2025.

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