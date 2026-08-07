Max Styler Releases I DON'T THINK I CAN STOP EP via Nu Moda

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Max Styler has released a new EP, I DON'T THINK I CAN STOP, through his own imprint Nu Moda, arriving shortly after his performance at Lollapalooza. The six-track project builds gradually, a structure the producer has said mirrors the arc of his extended live sets.

I Don't Think I Can Stop is a testament to the power of trusting yourself and a showcase of where Styler is right now.

'My sets in general right now are getting longer and longer, and I think the music I'm making lends itself to those extended sets,' shares Styler. 'The EP reflects a bit of the pacing and sonic identity of my live sets. When I release a single, a lot of the time they're slap-you-in-the-face-type tunes. I Don't Think I Can Stop shows a bit more of the journey.'

I Don't Think I Can Stop is an electronic quilt of the organic and synthetic – with blaring sub-bass, hand-stitched beats and hooky guest vocals. Standout tracks include the pile-driving 'Uh-Oh!,' which processes and loops the vocals of Benni Ola, the classic, crowd-pleasing, bass dropping 'Body Shake,' and the kaleidoscopic 'Templo Disko,' with its vocal effects bouncing around the stereo field like a ping-pong ball. The EP melds gritty beats with euphoric hooks, combining multiple genres into one hard-hitting cocktail.

Built from demos that span years alongside ideas captured just weeks before completion, the EP is both a culmination and a turning point, capturing both where Styler has been and where he's headed next. It's a body of work shaped by a decade spent refining his craft and arriving at a sound that feels most authentic to him.

Growing up in the small California town of San Luis Obispo, Styler taught himself to DJ on a modest controller and produce in Ableton with the help of YouTube tutorials, developing the self-made work ethic that drives him today. I Don't Think I Can Stop channels the winding road that brought him to where he is now: achieving viral success before fully finding his voice, learning to trust that the music he genuinely wanted to make would resonate, and pushing through moments of doubt that almost led him to walk away altogether.

Styler is carrying his momentum into a packed touring schedule. He'll take over Gallagher Square at PETCO Park in San Diego and Shrine Expo Hall show in Los Angeles, perform at major worldwide festivals including Rock In Rio, Experts Only Fest in NYC, Portola Festival, Ill Points Festival, Tomorrowland, and Seismic, and will be joining world-renowned DJ and producer Solomun's +1 residency at Pacha ahead of his own residency at LIV Nightclub Las Vegas.

Driven by a need for authenticity in a scene obsessed with trend-chasing, Styler has managed to bridge the gap between underground credibility and mainstream appeal without compromising or sounding watered down. Sharpening his position at the forefront of indie dance and electro-laced tech house, I Don't Think I Can Stop arrives on the heels of recent single 'Oldskool Flavor,' which is quickly adding to his over 200 million global streams, and critically acclaimed track 'One More (ft. Ad-Apt)' which received a synth-drenched official remix by Solomun and earned radio play from BBC Radio 1, Capital Dance, SiriusXM, Triple J, Kiss FM AUS, 538 Dance Department and more.

Recently releasing hooky club banger 'Freaky 1' with global phenoms Vintage Culture and Ali Love, Styler is building upon the success of Nu Moda's maiden single 'You & Me' which quickly became a defining moment for the imprint and topped Beatport's 'Indie Dance' Chart at #1 after earning widespread radio support.

That momentum mirrors Styler's broader ascent. Recently named Beatportal's 'Artist of the Month' for January 2026 and crowned the #1 artist on 1001Tracklists' data-driven 'Top 101 Producers' list for 2025, he continues to dominate both charts and dancefloors worldwide.

Tracklist

Body Shake

Love Forever (feat. Kuuda)

Uh Oh! (feat. Benni Ola)

Close My Eyes

Feel The XTC

Templo Disko

2026 World Tour Dates

Aug 8 – Palacio Alsina – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Aug 22 – Shellona – Ramatuelle, France

Aug 23 – Pacha Ibiza – Ibiza, Spain

Aug 30 – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas (Residency) – Las Vegas, NV

Sept 5 – Greenvalley – Camboriu, Brazil

Sept 5 – 13 – Rock In Rio 2026 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sept 6 – Sitio – Montevideo, Uruguay

Sept 11 – The Warehouse Club – Rosario, Argentina

Sept 12 – Finca La Nonnina – Cipolletti, Argentina

Sept 13 – Hangar X – Mendoza, Argentina

Sept 19 – 20 – Experts Only Fest – New York, NY

Sept 26 – Portola Festival – San Francisco, CA

Oct 2 – 3 – Breakaway Music Festival Utah – Sandy, UT

Oct 3 – Shrine Expo Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 8 – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas (Residency) – Las Vegas, NV

October 16 – 17 – Ill Points Festival – Miami, FL

Oct 17 – Festival Vaiven 2026 - Cuernavaca, Mexico

Nov 13 – Concourse Project – Austin, TX

Nov 13 – 15 – We Belong Here: New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

Nov 28 – Gallagher Square at PETCO Park – San Diego, CA

Dec 5 – Building 64 – North Charleston, SC

Dec 18 – 20 – Electric Daisy Carnival 2026 – Phuket, Thailand

About Max Styler

With over a decade of production experience, Max Styler has built a reputation for constantly evolving his sound while maintaining a signature edge that bridges underground credibility and mainstage impact. As both an artist and tastemaker, and founder of his label Nu Moda, Styler continues to define the modern era of electronic music.

In 2025, Styler firmly cemented his status at the top of the global dance scene. He climbed to #2 overall highest-selling artist on Beatport and became the #1 highest-selling Indie Dance artist worldwide. The year delivered five additional Beatport genre #1 records ('You & Me', 'Every Night', 'Backtrack Blow Up Remix', 'Let Em' Know', and 'I Know You Want To'), adding to his rapidly growing catalog of chart-topping releases. Styler's momentum shows no signs of slowing and he kicked off 2026 by securing an overall Beatport #1 across all genres with his 'Greece 2000' Rework — underscoring his rise as one of electronic music's most in-demand global acts.

Alongside the EP, Styler shared an official video for the disco-tinged single Love Forever, featuring U.K. dance music collective Kuuda. The track also appears in his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, hosted by Pete Tong.

Photo Credit: Sam Neill



Photo Credit: Sam Neill

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